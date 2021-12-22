Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

Entering the final three weeks of the 2021 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are about as close to clinching a division as possible without doing so. Just one more win or another Philadelphia loss will be enough to get the job done. Their first chance to wrap up the NFC East comes this Sunday as the Cowboys (10-4) host the Washington Football Team (6-8). Washington enters on a short week and with several health concerns, while Dallas is looking to improve to 5-0 against their division. Here are five additional storylines for each team heading into Sunday's bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.