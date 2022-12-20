Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Eagles & Cowboys

For as much as the Cowboys' stunning loss to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday will be lamented over this week, the truth of the matter is that there isn't much time to do so on a short week. The Cowboys saw their 17-point lead in Jacksonville evaporate in the second half that contributed to the loss but picked up a playoff spot in the process with the Giants' win over the Commanders.

Turn the page though, and clear your Christmas Eve schedules for this matchup against the Eagles. At 13-1, Philadelphia is likely to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC East title, needing just one win or a Dallas loss the rest of the way with three games to go. But - they could be without one major contributor come Saturday.

Warm up the eggnog, give the kids their gifts early, and flip on the Frank Sinatra Christmas music. Here are the five storylines for the Eagles and Cowboys in Week 16.

Eagles:

Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right throwing shoulder in the Eagles' win over the Bears on Sunday, leaving his status up in the air for this Saturday. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday there is a chance the MVP candidate could play, but should he not be able to go, back-up Gardner Minshew and third-stringer Ian Book would slide up a spot. Either way, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy said they will "be ready for both quarterbacks."

Going back to Sunday's game against the Bears, Hurts passed for 315 yards and two interceptions, but also rushed for three touchdowns. Receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were electric in the passing game, with the former racking up nine catches for 181 yards and the latter with five catches for 126 yards. Josh Sweat and Hasson Reddick each totaled two sacks, with Reddick recovering a fumble as well.

For all of the attention the Eagles' offensive production has garnered this season, and rightfully so, the defense has been more than impressive in their own right. They rank in the top 10 of most major defensive categories, but the most notable one is that they led the NFL in sacks at 55, six more than the Cowboys in second place with 49. Philly also allows the fewest passing yards per game this season.

In other Eagles' injury news, they got good news back on tight end Dallas Goedert who was activated off injured reserve with a shoulder injury that had placed him on the list in November. Despite missing five games, Goedert is still third on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdown receptions. However, they will be without former Cowboys' defensive end Robert Quinn who they picked up midseason from the Bears. Quinn was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of December with a knee injury.

In the event that Minshew gets the nod over the banged-up Hurts, it's worth mentioning his start in Week 17 last season in Philadelphia in place of Hurts who was battling an ankle injury at the time. The Cowboys took that one 51-26, but Minshew passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and a pick while also being sacked three times.

Cowboys: