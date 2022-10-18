Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Lions & Cowboys

No, the Cowboys were not able to pull out their fifth consecutive win in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday. Though they did battle back in the second half to make things incredibly interesting and set up a potentially big rematch later in the year. Dallas will now turn their attention to the Lions... And a possible return of Dak Prescott.

As for those Lions, they are coming off a bye week in Week 6 after a rough outing against the Patriots where they were shutout. The offense has been very good behind a bolster of strong receivers and T.J. Hockenson at tight end, but the defense has left more to be desired.

The Lions bring in some familiar faces, including head coach Dan Campbell, who played three seasons for the Cowboys ( 2003-05). Also, Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick of the Rams in 2016, the same year the Cowboys found a guy named Dak late in the fourth round.

It's Week 7 of the NFL on Sunday and the Cowboys are poised to rebound from their loss, as are the rested Lions. Here are five storylines for each that you need to know before the game at AT&T Stadium.

Lions:

The Lions have been without No.1 running back D'Andre Swift since Week 3 when he suffered both an ankle and shoulder injury. Detroit has missed Swift in the time since, though Jamaal Williams has done a very nice job of assuming the majority of the rushing duties. However, it is a possibility that Swift makes his return to action this weekend against the Cowboys.

One of the sneakiest aspects of the Lions this season has been their ability to protected quarterback Jared Goff. They have allowed just seven sacks through five games thus far, good for second best in the NFL. But the Cowboys' front seven will be their biggest challenge yet, with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and co. sure to be looking to increase Dallas' league leading sack total.

Keep your eye out for T.J. Hockenson, too. The fourth-year man from Iowa broke out in a big way last season with 67 catches and six touchdowns and has picked up right where he left off with 32 catches and two scores this year. He is third on the Lions in receptions and second in targets but is a favorite of Goff's in big spots.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky could be on track to get back on the field against the Cowboys for the first time since Week 2 with a wrist injury that sidelined him for the last month. He led the Lions in pressures to begin the season and would help out a defense that has struggled mightily in 2022.

With former Cowboys tight end Dan Campbell returning as the Lions head coach, Detroit will be looking to pick up their first win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday since way back in 2011. Dallas has won each of the last three meetings between the two, including the most recent in 2019 when the Cowboys won 35-27 and Michael Gallup exploded for nine catches and 148 yards.

Cowboys: