Big Picture

Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Lions & Cowboys

Oct 18, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Big-Picture--5-Storylines-For-Lions-&-Cowboys-hero

No, the Cowboys were not able to pull out their fifth consecutive win in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday. Though they did battle back in the second half to make things incredibly interesting and set up a potentially big rematch later in the year. Dallas will now turn their attention to the Lions... And a possible return of Dak Prescott.

As for those Lions, they are coming off a bye week in Week 6 after a rough outing against the Patriots where they were shutout. The offense has been very good behind a bolster of strong receivers and T.J. Hockenson at tight end, but the defense has left more to be desired.

The Lions bring in some familiar faces, including head coach Dan Campbell, who played three seasons for the Cowboys ( 2003-05). Also, Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick of the Rams in 2016, the same year the Cowboys found a guy named Dak late in the fourth round.

It's Week 7 of the NFL on Sunday and the Cowboys are poised to rebound from their loss, as are the rested Lions. Here are five storylines for each that you need to know before the game at AT&T Stadium.

Lions:

  • The Lions have been without No.1 running back D'Andre Swift since Week 3 when he suffered both an ankle and shoulder injury. Detroit has missed Swift in the time since, though Jamaal Williams has done a very nice job of assuming the majority of the rushing duties. However, it is a possibility that Swift makes his return to action this weekend against the Cowboys.
  • One of the sneakiest aspects of the Lions this season has been their ability to protected quarterback Jared Goff. They have allowed just seven sacks through five games thus far, good for second best in the NFL. But the Cowboys' front seven will be their biggest challenge yet, with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and co. sure to be looking to increase Dallas' league leading sack total.
  • Keep your eye out for T.J. Hockenson, too. The fourth-year man from Iowa broke out in a big way last season with 67 catches and six touchdowns and has picked up right where he left off with 32 catches and two scores this year. He is third on the Lions in receptions and second in targets but is a favorite of Goff's in big spots.
  • Defensive lineman John Cominsky could be on track to get back on the field against the Cowboys for the first time since Week 2 with a wrist injury that sidelined him for the last month. He led the Lions in pressures to begin the season and would help out a defense that has struggled mightily in 2022.
  • With former Cowboys tight end Dan Campbell returning as the Lions head coach, Detroit will be looking to pick up their first win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday since way back in 2011. Dallas has won each of the last three meetings between the two, including the most recent in 2019 when the Cowboys won 35-27 and Michael Gallup exploded for nine catches and 148 yards.

Cowboys:

  • The time sounds as if it could be right for quarterback Dak Prescott to make his long-awaited return to the field after breaking his thumb in the season opener against the Bucs. Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that Prescott would be medically cleared "today or tomorrow" to put him on track to practice Wednesday. Prescott told reporters after the Eagles game that his goal was to start against the Lions.
  • It was surprising to see tight end Dalton Schultz listed as inactive just before the Cowboys took on the Eagles last week after being a full participant in Friday's practice. Schultz has battled through a knee sprain recently, but owner/GM Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that "We'll have to see as this week goes," on whether Schultz will be able to play against the Lions. If not, it'll be impressive rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at the keystone again.
  • In case it has gone unnoticed, CeeDee Lamb has really found his stride in his last 3-4 games. He has quietly averaged over 10 yards per catch in each of the last three weeks, potentially a sign that teams are respecting the return of Michael Gallup. However, Lamb has just one touchdown in that span, but having Prescott back could see that change.
  • Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said on Monday that he was very pleased with the results both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard had produced in support of Cooper Rush. The duo has combined for 678 yards four touchdowns and will face a Lions' run defense that has allowed nearly 168 yards a game and 838 yards overall.
  • The Cowboys finally gave up more than one touchdown to an opponent for the first time this season against the Eagles, but they will have their hands full yet again against a Lions' offense that has put up 28 points a game this season. The matchup between the Dallas' secondary and Detroit receiving corps will be something to watch.

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

The Cowboys (4-1) head to Philadelphia (5-0) this week in a showdown for the NFC East lead. Here are some of the top storylines for both teams as we near the next chapter of this rivalry.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Rams

The Cowboys have won three straight. The defending Super Bowl champs are reeling somewhat at 2-2. Both teams have plenty of storylines to consider as they get ready for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys-Commanders

Here are five top storylines for the Cowboys and Washington Commanders heading into Sunday's NFC East matchup at AT&T Stadium.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Giants

When the schedule came out, the Cowboys were thought to have two tough marquee matchups before things get easier. While the first part is true, now they face a 2-0 Giants team. Here are the top headlines for both sides.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Bengals & Cowboys

While the Cowboys lost the game and their starting QB in one night, don't expect the Bengals to care as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat. Check out the top storylines on both sides as they prepare for this battle of 0-1 teams.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Buccaneers & Cowboys

The 2022 NFL season is almost here. But it's officially game week and with that, it's time to preview Sunday's game with the Bucs, providing top storylines for each time.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & 49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers are meeting in the playoffs once again. That alone is a story, considering the postseason history between the two teams. Here are some other storylines for each team heading into Sunday.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

The Cowboys know they will be in the playoffs, with a home game next week. The Eagles are in the playoffs and will definitely be on the road. Everything else is up for grabs. So how does that affect this Week 18 matchup?

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Cardinals

The Cowboys have won four straight games while the Cardinals have lost four of their last five. But it's still a huge game for both squads. Check out the top storylines for each team.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

The Cowboys will face Washington for the second time in three weeks this Sunday night. Here are the top storylines for both teams, including the ways the Cowboys can win the NFC East even before kickoff.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & New York

The Cowboys have already won the first two road games in this three-game stretch away from home but another win Sunday would give them an outside shot to clinch the NFC East this weekend.

Advertising