Bradie James Signs Deal To Retire With The Cowboys





James ranks second and third on the Cowboys' all-time list for most combined tackles in a season, compiling 202 in 2008 and 181 in 2009. He trailed only Eugene Lockhart, who recorded 222 in 1989. James also has the most assisted tackles in a season in Cowboys history with 117 in 2008.

The former linebacker joins a list of players that includes Emmitt Smith, Larry Allen and Mark Colombo who returned to the Cowboys to retire.

"This game, it attracts some of the most competitive people in the world," James said. "I've had an opportunity to play with a lot of different types of characters, different people, build a lot of relationships. Those will be some of the things that I'll miss.

"Also, this game, what it does, I don't know if I can ever replicate the immediate satisfaction or result as far as winning and losing – the triumph of winning, it's unbelievable, and the agony of losing is just as gut-wrenching, just in a different way – those are some things I know I won't be able to duplicate in that certain fashion." [embedded_ad]

James said he's ready to turn the page and accept his next challenge, though he tells people all the time he's not sure what it is he likes to do, since he's been playing football for so long. One thing that he's certain about is he looks forward to being able to raise his kids the right way as he prepares for life after the NFL.