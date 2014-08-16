Broaddus: Leary's Leg Up, RB Battle Among Dozen Thoughts

ARLINGTON, Texas– Here are a dozen random thoughts from Saturday's preseason game with the Ravens.
- All off season and into training camp, we have talked about the condition of Tony Romo's back. After watching him play tonight, that focus needs to shift to how many key 3rd down throws he is going to make this season to Dez Bryant.
- I can watch Zack Martin trap block all day. There is a nice combination of power and athletic ability every time pulls.
- These defensive coaches just need to keep playing Rolando McClain. He is working himself back into that football mentality.
- We all know that Dwayne Harris can make plays but that was the second game where the ball hit his hands on a slant and he was unable to come down with it. That's not like him.
- Kyle Wilber is going to have to help this team as a nickel rusher. Other than George Selvie, he is the only one playing that can get pressure off the edge.
- Ronald Leary helped himself with his off season work. Physically his movement is better along with his stamina. He can play at a higher level for longer periods of the game. He will be the starter at left guard when the season opens.
- I don't know how I am going to keep Ryan Williams due to my numbers but the kid is a heck of a player. He brings a lot of energy and juice every time he gets an opportunity.
- I am not surprised at all of the way that Zack Minter played. The Chicago tape was good and Will McClay and his staff played a hunch. He gets more work against the Dolphins next week.
- Tyler Patmon physically looks so slight on the outside at cornerback but there is some nice skill there. It was good to see him get some work after struggling in Oxnard with his health. He has two games left to prove that he could help not only at corner but the slot as well.
- Jamar Newsome is in a numbers game at receiver but he continues to come out and do his job. His future might not be with this club but there are plenty of teams out there that could use his talent. I saw one this past week from the Bay Area.
- Jeremy Parnell played the majority of this game at left tackle and he needed every snap. To his credit he showed a ton of toughness after getting nicked up in practice this past week. I wasn't sure he had it in him.
