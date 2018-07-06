Don't Forget About Seattle's Often Overlooked LB

2018 Outlook: Three years into this experiment, we're going to get to watch Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith in the same game. Obviously, they won't share a field at the same time, as they both play the same position. But it's obvious that people will be drawing comparisons between the two blue chip prospects. Alongside Telvin Smith, Jack is evolving into one of the central players in a very talented Jacksonville defense. The Cowboys are going to have their hands full in dealing with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.