Camp Notes: Tight Back Sidelines T.O.

Fitting In: Moore is competing with Richard Bartel for the possible third quarterback spot behind Tony Romo and Brad Johnson should the Cowboys decide to keep three on the 53-man roster. If they don't, the third quarterback likely will land on the practice squad.

So Far: Moore has more recent experience than Bartel, who took time off to play football before returning to play at Tarleton State last year. And it's starting to show, taking better care of the football and making few rookie mistakes. He's already survived one cut, the Cowboys deciding to keep Moore and Bartel over last year's practice squad quarterback Matt Baker.

Best Asset: Game management. Moore played in a similar offensive system at Oregon State, so he's adapted to the Cowboys' quite well so far. And while he is kind of wiry, he has a stronger arm than might appear.

You Should Know: Despite having freshly graduated from college, Moore is already a married man, tying the knot last month. He and his wife spent their honeymoon at Pismo Beach in California.

A Mouthful: "I think I manage the game pretty well. Playing in a similar offense like this in college, I think the routes are very similar to me. My in-the-pocket movement is decent, and my arm's not too bad either. So, that's just what I think. Hopefully those things will take me over the top and get me a spot." -Zach Buchanan