Camp Notes: Tight Back Sidelines T.O.

Phillips said Saturday that Franklin's calf strain seems serious, and he could miss extended time, while the rookie Stanback is getting closer to practicing with the team for the first time since April's draft. Glenn should miss at least another week or two, having undergone arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday to remove a cyst from the back of his kneecap. Also, Hatcher should be ready to return in the next few days.
"We've had teams where starters were the punt returners and they did it here last year," Phillips said. "I wouldn't be adverse to it."
Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-3, 202
Age: 22
College: Oregon State
NFL Exp: R
How Acquired: FA-'07
Hometown: Valencia, Calif.
Fitting In: Moore is competing with Richard Bartel for the possible third quarterback spot behind Tony Romo and Brad Johnson should the Cowboys decide to keep three on the 53-man roster. If they don't, the third quarterback likely will land on the practice squad.
So Far: Moore has more recent experience than Bartel, who took time off to play football before returning to play at Tarleton State last year. And it's starting to show, taking better care of the football and making few rookie mistakes. He's already survived one cut, the Cowboys deciding to keep Moore and Bartel over last year's practice squad quarterback Matt Baker.
Best Asset: Game management. Moore played in a similar offensive system at Oregon State, so he's adapted to the Cowboys' quite well so far. And while he is kind of wiry, he has a stronger arm than might appear.
You Should Know: Despite having freshly graduated from college, Moore is already a married man, tying the knot last month. He and his wife spent their honeymoon at Pismo Beach in California.
A Mouthful: "I think I manage the game pretty well. Playing in a similar offense like this in college, I think the routes are very similar to me. My in-the-pocket movement is decent, and my arm's not too bad either. So, that's just what I think. Hopefully those things will take me over the top and get me a spot." -Zach Buchanan
More Irvin
Just a day after Michael Irvin's emotional Hall of Fame induction speech in Canton, Ohio, training camp was still buzzing about the former Cowboys receiver on Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who presented Irvin, said Irvin's 25-minute speech displayed the same emotion and fire that he played with for 12 seasons.
"I think that hopefully a lot of people saw what Michael can be as an influence with his teammates and with people that are closest to him," said Jones, who returned to San Antonio in time to catch most of Sunday's practice. "That emotion, that real-life thing that he brings, I really don't know that we will see another Michael Irvin because he had that kind of skill. He had the will to try to take it to another level, and then he had the ability to articulate and share that with his other teammates."
Apparently, Irvin's emotion connected with the current players as well.
"I just wanted to go out and play after he said that," said Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who also enjoyed hearing Irvin's former teammates and current Cowboys coaches Jason Garrett and Wade Wilson share their Irvin memories to the team. "That was neat just because he wanted us to know what it took to be a Hall of Fame player and what that guy did."
--Nick Eatman
Switzer-land
Throughout training camp at the Alamodome, the Cowboys have been visited by almost an army of celebrities and former associates, but on Sunday one man paid a visit that no one thought would ever be back - former head coach Barry Switzer.
Switzer said that when he called head coach Wade Phillips to congratulate him on being named head coach, Phillips invited him to come visit whenever he could, so he decided to stop by.
"And none of the other coaches [invited me], so I'm here," Switzer said.
He and Phillips have known each other for a long time, dating back to Switzer's coaching days at the University of Oklahoma, when he invited Phillips to speak to his defensive staff on defending against the pass. Throughout the years, both coaches have gained a lot of respect for each other.
"I've always liked Barry," Phillips said at his press conference. "Actually, I've known him for a long time. He's a great coach."
Phillips wasn't the only one happy Switzer stopped by. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who played under Switzer when he coached the Cowboys in the mid-90s, made sure to give his former coach a big hug on the sideline during practice.
"I have great memories of playing for Coach Switzer," Garrett said. "[He's] someone who gave me and a lot of other guys an opportunity to play and be around this organization, someone we all have a great amount of respect for."
While visiting, Switzer said he was thrilled about "Magic Michael" Irvin being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but regretted the fact that he missed Irvin's moving speech while he was traveling.
He also expressed his optimism about the Cowboys' upcoming season, especially pertaining to the quarterbacking situation.
"We all know that we were fortunate Aikman sat there at the top of the draft, or we wouldn't have had the run in the '90s we had if we didn't have a franchise quarterback sitting there," Switzer said. "In pro football you better hope a franchise quarterback is sitting there and they've got a guy here that obviously is a talented guy that is going to improve as time goes and experience goes."
--Zach Buchanan
Late-Breaking News
If there's a little bit of Bill Parcells in Wade Phillips, it's news to him. The fact that several reports surfaced saying the head coach broke into a tirade over a few players being late to a special teams practice came as no surprise to Phillips, but he also said the situation has since been resolved.
"It's really an internal matter and it's taken care of," Phillips said. "How I handle my players and work with my team is really my own way. I wasn't surprised it was all in the papers, but that's all right too."
Phillips said that the tardy players apologized to the team and later personally to Phillips. While no one outside the locker room may ever know exactly what happened, it's obvious Phillips made an impression with the players.
"Everyone was on time," rookie fullback Deon Anderson said. "I made it a point to be out here 15 minutes early."
--Zach Buchanan
Short Shots
When asked if he took the "Camp Cupcake" labels personally, Phillips said he's "not that kind of person. But if they call me a cupcake . . ." . . . Right tackle Marc Colombo was activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. He was placed on the list at the start of training camp while finishing the rehab process from off-season scope on his right knee.