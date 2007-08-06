Camp Notes: Visit From Another Cowboys Great

Fitting In: Phillips himself admits the only way he will make the cut is as a member of the special teams unit. He's playing behind Bradie James and Bobby Carpenter in the inside linebacker corps.

So Far: Phillips has been refining his techniques with the help of Cowboys coaches. He said little things like hand placement and the size of the steps he takes are making a big difference in the way he plays. It's showing on the field as Phillips is working with the second-team defense on goal line plays.

Best Asset: Tackling. Coaches are seeing the skills that made Phillips a force while he was at Oregon. He has been getting to the carrier quicker during camp and using his abilities to make solo tackles.

You Should Know: Phillips blocked Oklahoma's potential-game-winning field goal against the Ducks to preserve Oregon's controversial Sept. 16, 2006 win over the Sooners, 34-33.

A Mouthful: "Unless something happens and one of them suddenly disappears, my thing is going to be special teams." - Phillips on how he will make the team. Mark Norris