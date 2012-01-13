Campo Back To College As Kansas DC

IRVING, Texas --His contract not renewed by the Cowboys after the 2011 season, Dave Campo has quickly joined Charlie Weis' staff as the University of Kansas' new defensive coordinator.
It's Campo's first college job since coaching the Miami secondary for Jimmy Johnson in 1988. A year later, he followed Johnson to the Cowboys and went through a series of promotions until he became head coach in 2000.
Campo's second four-year stint with the Cowboys ended this week. Jerome Henderson, who coached under Rob Ryan in Cleveland, is taking over the secondary.
2012 will mark Campo's 19th college coaching season, starting at his alma mater Central Connecticut State in 1971.