Campo Back To College As Kansas DC

Jan 13, 2012 at 06:16 AM

IRVING, Texas --His contract not renewed by the Cowboys after the 2011 season, Dave Campo has quickly joined Charlie Weis' staff as the University of Kansas' new defensive coordinator.

It's Campo's first college job since coaching the Miami secondary for Jimmy Johnson in 1988. A year later, he followed Johnson to the Cowboys and went through a series of promotions until he became head coach in 2000.

Campo's second four-year stint with the Cowboys ended this week. Jerome Henderson, who coached under Rob Ryan in Cleveland, is taking over the secondary.

2012 will mark Campo's 19th college coaching season, starting at his alma mater Central Connecticut State in 1971.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising