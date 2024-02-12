 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

CeeDee has 'no secret' about being in Dallas long-term

Feb 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-has-‘no-secret’-about-being-in-Dallas-long-term-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — CeeDee Lamb is heading into an intriguing offseason fresh off of setting career-highs and franchise records for his 2023 season that saw him haul in 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, as his career-best season has him in line to potentially become one of the league's highest-paid receivers this offseason.

Heading into his fifth and final year of his rookie contract, discussions for an extension for Lamb are expected to ramp up as the offseason kicks into high gear, and that topic was not shied away from when Lamb made an appearance on Micah Parsons' "The Edge" podcast in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"I can't give you no numbers right now," Lamb said about contract talks. "But I'll tell you this, one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the [highest-paid receiver]. That's always the goal."

The receiver market is expected to see quite a bit of a reset this offseason with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson also heading into the fifth year of his rookie deal and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase heading into his fourth year. After strong starts to each of their careers, Jefferson, Chase and Lamb are expected to be the trio that will set the standard of receiver contract numbers moving forward.

For Lamb, there is no question where his heart lies in regards to signing that contract with Dallas long-term, as he has mentioned before wanting to be a "Cowboy for life."

"Absolutely," he said about his desire to spend his career with Dallas. "There's no secret about that."

His strong desire to stay with the Cowboys stems from the relationships he has in the locker room – most notably with quarterback Dak Prescott who he was seen having passionate conversations with during the playoff loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Lamb's mother took to Facebook to express her frustration with Prescott, but Lamb was quick to clear the air on Parsons' podcast about his feelings for his QB1.

"I have no beef with my quarterback," he said. "I love my dog, he knows that. Dak can definitely lead us [to a Super Bowl]. He just also needs other leaders, and that's why I'm pointing at myself. I can help him. He's already got so much on his plate."

Looking in the mirror seems to be an early theme for Lamb this offseason, and if he is looking to take another step in his game going into year-five, he sees maturity as an opportunity to be more of a leader and positive voice in-game.

"First and foremost, I do gotta grow up," he said. "There's plenty of ways for me to handle different situations. Me being mad is not one of the answers, I know this. I just feel like that's contagious. I can be more of a leader. I can be more vocal."

Related Content

news

What's Next? Cowboys DBs set up well for future

Stephon Gilmore wants to re-sign with the Cowboys to play in tandem with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but he's not the only free agent in the secondary to consider in 2024
news

Stephon Gilmore wants to 'run it back' ahead of free agency

Impending free agency Stephon Gilmore caught up with the media in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend to address his upcoming free agency and his desire to be back in Dallas.
news

Spagnola: Time to look at Cowboys holistically

As both Jerry and Stephen Jones have stated, the Cowboys need to take a holistic approach to the team this offseason, which for Mickey especially means on the defensive side of the ball.
news

Mike Zimmer expected to become Cowboys' DC

There's a new defensive coordinator being named by the Dallas Cowboys, only Mike Zimmer isn't new at all — neither to the organization nor in coordinating the defense for them.
news

What's Next? Dallas' interior DL on unsolid ground

Johnathan Hankins has been a breath of fresh air on the interior of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line, but expiring contracts on several impact players create a dilemma.
news

Draft Blog: 3 Possible 'Double-Dip' Positions in the NFL Draft

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Cowboys expected to expand defensive coordinator search

The Cowboys are expected to expand an already thorough interview process for their next defensive coordinator.
news

Mick Shots: Past time for Woody going into Hall

With Darren Woodson a finalist for the Hall of Fame. Plus, Woody's choice for defensive coordinator, quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, other big-game records held by the Cowboys and more.
news

What's Next? Hard questions face Cowboys' EDGE

Micah Parsons is setting a new standard for what pass rushers can be in the NFL, and he's to plenty of help at the moment, but can the Cowboys make sure that remains the case?
news

Updates: Micah to play in 2024 NBA Celebrity Game

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

What's Next? Nothing concrete for Cowboys at RB

For years, it was Ezekiel Elliott carrying the mantle of RB1 for the Dallas Cowboys, but it's a new day at the position in North Texas with no definitive answers going forward — yet.
Advertising