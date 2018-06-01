Cheerleaders: Rules & Regulations

Rules & Regulations
Uniform
- Basic Uniform & rehearsal attire is provided.
- All uniforms and other DCC property must be turned in before the next season's final auditions.
Rehearsals
- There are 2-5 mandatory rehearsals per week before the season begins.
- Once the season begins, there will be a set schedule of rehearsals.
- All rehearsals are scheduled in the evenings; extra weekend rehearsals for Show Group and Rookies.
- CANDIDATES WHO DO NOT FEEL THEY CAN ATTEND ALL REHEARSALS SHOULD NOT CONTEMPLATE BEING A DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER.
Compensation
- There is a pay schedule for rehearsals, home football games, promo appearances & shows.
You must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of the preliminary auditions.