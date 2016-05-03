Choice To Join Cowboys' Coaching Staff As Part Of Minority Fellowship Program

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys will once again have a few coaches participate in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program at training camp in the offseason.

But one of them will certainly be a familiar face as former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice will be among the coaches this season working with the running backs and offensive players.

Choice, a fourth-round pick of the team in 2008, played four seasons in Dallas, and two more with various teams including the Bills and Redskins.

Last year, he spent the season at Waxahachie High School, where former Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna took over as head coach.

Choice played in all 16 games his first three seasons with the Cowboys, but saw his rushing totals dip each year, starting as a rookie in 2008 with 479 yards, 349 and 243 yards. He then joined the Bills midway through the 2011 season and played 30 games. He also had stops with the Colts and Redskins.

The minority fellowship program is to use NFL training camps, offseason workout program and minicamps to give talented minority coaches the opportunity to learn practices and procedures from elite coaches.