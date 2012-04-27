Claiborne Will Average Over $4 Million A Year

Apr 27, 2012 at 04:55 AM

Morris Claiborne is only flying in to shake hands with Jerry Jones for the first time today, but the LSU cornerback probably already knows how much the Cowboys owner will be paying him in the coming years.

Because of the slotting of draft pick salaries, Claiborne can expect to make a little bit more than last year's sixth-overall pick, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones signed a fully-guaranteed, four-year deal worth $16.2 million. He counted just under $3 million against the cap in the first year of the deal, which esalates to roughly a $5.15 million charge in the final season of the contract.

While the money is totally guaranteed, Claiborne will make far less than the No. 6 pick in years previous to last year's introduction of the new rookie wage scale.

Seattle picked tackle Russell Okung at No. 6 in 2010, later signing him to a six-year deal worth as much as $58 million, with $30 million in guarantees.

Jones said the new wage structure makes it more palatable to trade up into the top 10 because there is less financial risk associated with those picks now. At the same time, teams who own early picks shouldn't necessarily be so motivated to trade down.

"It looks like it's creating some action that hadn't been there before and that really was a big goal of the CBA," Jones said. "Those picks had just gotten so outlandish relative to the financial aspect of the thing. It's not the case now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones details 'all-in' approach to offseason

Jerry and Stephen Jones spent time with reporters on Tuesday to discuss everything from the team's offseason approach, free agency plans, a potential extension for Dak Prescott and Dan Quinn's status.
news

Draft Blog: Practice notes from Day 1 at the Senior Bowl

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Jerry Jones analiza cambios de temporada baja

Jerry Jones se reunió con los periodistas por primera vez esta temporada baja, detallando la decisión de traer de regreso a Mike McCarthy y la necesidad de "disrupción" esta temporada baja.​
news

What's Next? Dak stays, Trey Lance will be tested

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are likely to have a conversation this offseason, but what happens in the battle between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are worth your attention.
Advertising