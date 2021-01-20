When disaster strikes, The Salvation Army is often first on the scene to offer food, shelter, clothing, spiritual comfort and more. The Cowboys are proud to have assisted the Army in relief efforts in the DFW Metroplex and beyond. In response to Hurricane relief in 2017, $3 million was raised through a telethon held at AT&T Stadium. In October 2019, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and NFL Foundation presented a $1 million grant to Dallas ISD's Thomas Jefferson High School to aid in the rebuilding of their athletic facilities after tornadoes struck the DFW area. Most recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys utilized the 2020 NFL Draft to raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army's COVID-19 relief efforts. Collectively, the NFL Family has donated more than $100 million to various COVID-19 outreach efforts. The Dallas Cowboys also joined the Communities Foundation of Texas and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas for the global Giving Tuesday movement, #GivingTuesdayNow, which came to Dallas-Fort Worth as 'North Texas Giving Tuesday Now' on May 5th. The 18-hour campaign raised more than $20.7 million for over 2,500 local nonprofits, with an additional $21.8 million raised for coronavirus relief funds. Specifically, the Dallas Cowboys focused on raising visibility and funds for The Salvation Army as well as other non-profits the team supports, including the North Texas Food Bank, the Baylor Scott & White-Dallas Foundation, Café Momentum and GetShiftDone.