The Salvation Army and The Star
For the past 31 years, the Jones Family and the Dallas Cowboys have worked to help those who do not have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves, with a primary focus on their partnership with The Salvation Army.
Throughout the year, the Jones family and Dallas Cowboys partner with The Salvation Army on a variety of outreach initiatives from youth programs at the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation Youth Education Town housed at The Salvation Army Arlington corps, to serving early Thanksgiving Day meals to hundreds of social service clients in Dallas and Fort Worth, providing thousands of Angel Tree gifts through the Christmas Assistance outreach, donating nearly $500,000 annually to The Army as part of the team's game day 50/50 raffle program and much, much more.
Red Kettle Campaign and The Holiday Season
Since 1997, The Salvation Army has served more than 703 million people through programs that address homelessness, food in-security, drug and alcohol abuse, human trafficking, and more. In that same time period, and with the help of the Dallas Cowboys, the Red Kettle Campaign has raised more than $2.75 billion to aid in that work.
In 1997, Charlotte Jones devised the Red Kettle Kickoff, the annual launch of the Red Kettle Campaign, which raises awareness for The Salvation Army's holiday efforts alongside halftime artist entertainment during the Cowboys' nationally televised Thanksgiving Day Game with over 35 million viewers. Reba McEntire's performance was the first in a tradition of acclaimed and award-winning musicians appearing at the Red Kettle Kickoff. Since then, performers having included Randy Travis, Destiny's Child, Carrie Underwood, The Jonas Brothers, Kenny Chesney, Selena Gomez, Eric Church, Meghan Trainor and Kane Brown. Each year more than 80 volunteer bell-ringers fill AT&T Stadium for the annual Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.