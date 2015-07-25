Construction Reaches Midpoint On Cowboys' New Facility

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys and the city of Frisco called a special press conference Saturday, as construction reached the midway point on The Star – the team's new headquarters and the site of Frisco's 12,000-seat multi-use events center.

Even on such a celebratory occasion, however, it didn't stop the commotion of construction, as the Cowboys' new base of operations continues its rapid pace toward completion.

"We told them not to shut things off down there, because we love that said," said Frisco Mayor Maher Maso.

After just 11 months of construction, the facility is already beginning to take shape, as crews began installing roof trusses on the event center – which will serve as a home for both the Cowboys and Frisco Independent School District high school football, among other things – last week.

"The construction team has done a remarkable job keeping the project on schedule," said FISD Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Lyon. "Our partnership with the City and the Cowboys continues to grow and thrive. We have something here that will serve as a model of a public-private partnership benefitting all partners. The Star in Frisco and surrounding developments will provide our students, families and fans with a performance and entertainment experience unlike any other in Texas or the nation."

There had been at least some concern during the spring that inclement weather would delay the project into next fall. The north Texas area was hit hard by consistent rains in May and June, which threatened to stall the pace of construction.