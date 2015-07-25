Construction Reaches Midpoint On Cowboys' New Facility

Jul 25, 2015 at 07:38 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys and the city of Frisco called a special press conference Saturday, as construction reached the midway point on The Star – the team's new headquarters and the site of Frisco's 12,000-seat multi-use events center.

Even on such a celebratory occasion, however, it didn't stop the commotion of construction, as the Cowboys' new base of operations continues its rapid pace toward completion.

"We told them not to shut things off down there, because we love that said," said Frisco Mayor Maher Maso.

After just 11 months of construction, the facility is already beginning to take shape, as crews began installing roof trusses on the event center – which will serve as a home for both the Cowboys and Frisco Independent School District high school football, among other things – last week.

"The construction team has done a remarkable job keeping the project on schedule," said FISD Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Lyon. "Our partnership with the City and the Cowboys continues to grow and thrive. We have something here that will serve as a model of a public-private partnership benefitting all partners. The Star in Frisco and surrounding developments will provide our students, families and fans with a performance and entertainment experience unlike any other in Texas or the nation."

There had been at least some concern during the spring that inclement weather would delay the project into next fall. The north Texas area was hit hard by consistent rains in May and June, which threatened to stall the pace of construction.

That wasn't a concern Saturday, though, as Cowboys executive vice president said the facility is on pace for completion by the summer of 2016, with the Cowboys being able to move in to their new location when they return from training camp next August.

Frisco Event Center Construction Midpoint

Representatives from the City of Frisco, the Frisco Independent School District and the Dallas Cowboys marked the milestone by observing installation of roof trusses over the 12,000 seat indoor multipurpose event center.

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
2 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
6 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
7 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
8 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
9 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
11 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
12 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
13 / 83

25 June 2015: Charlotte Anderson at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
14 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
16 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
17 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
18 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
19 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
21 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
22 / 83

25 June 2015: Dr Jeremy Lyon, Frisco schools superintendent, at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
24 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
26 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
27 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
28 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
29 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
30 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
31 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
32 / 83

25 June 2015: Jerry Jones Jr. at construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
33 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
34 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
35 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
36 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
37 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
38 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
39 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
40 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
41 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
42 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
43 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
44 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
45 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
46 / 83

25 June 2015: Maher Maso, mayor of Frisco, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
47 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
48 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
49 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
50 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
51 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
52 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
53 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
54 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
55 / 83

25 June 2015: Overall views of construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
56 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
57 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
58 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
59 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
60 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
61 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
62 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
63 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
64 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
65 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
66 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
67 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
68 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
69 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
70 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
71 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
72 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
73 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
74 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
75 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
76 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
77 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
78 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
79 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
80 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
81 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
82 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
83 / 83

25 June 2015: Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, during construction of The Star, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. This is after the installation of the first truss for the stadium roof. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"What we're hoping for is, when we break camp out in California, that we return to our nice offices here in Frisco and start the season right here," Jones said. "That's the goal, and we see no reason why that won't happen."

Jones was on hand for the occasion, along with fellow executive vice presidents, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Jerry Jones Jr. In his remarks, Stephen Jones expressed excitement, not just for the progress made for the Dallas Cowboys, but what it means for the FISD and Texas high school athletics.

"It really gives me goosebumps to think about what's going to happen when these kids rub shoulders out here with the Dallas Cowboys – when they're walking off the field and Tony Romo's walking on," he said. "I really think we can make a difference in some of these kids' lives. At the same time, I'm not going to be surprised if some of these Frisco kids make a big difference in some of our Cowboys' lives, as they rub shoulders with some of these young men and women."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising