Construction Reaches Midpoint On Cowboys' New Facility

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys and the city of Frisco called a special press conference Saturday, as construction reached the midway point on The Star – the team's new headquarters and the site of Frisco's 12,000-seat multi-use events center.
Even on such a celebratory occasion, however, it didn't stop the commotion of construction, as the Cowboys' new base of operations continues its rapid pace toward completion.
"We told them not to shut things off down there, because we love that said," said Frisco Mayor Maher Maso.
After just 11 months of construction, the facility is already beginning to take shape, as crews began installing roof trusses on the event center – which will serve as a home for both the Cowboys and Frisco Independent School District high school football, among other things – last week.
"The construction team has done a remarkable job keeping the project on schedule," said FISD Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Lyon. "Our partnership with the City and the Cowboys continues to grow and thrive. We have something here that will serve as a model of a public-private partnership benefitting all partners. The Star in Frisco and surrounding developments will provide our students, families and fans with a performance and entertainment experience unlike any other in Texas or the nation."
There had been at least some concern during the spring that inclement weather would delay the project into next fall. The north Texas area was hit hard by consistent rains in May and June, which threatened to stall the pace of construction.
That wasn't a concern Saturday, though, as Cowboys executive vice president said the facility is on pace for completion by the summer of 2016, with the Cowboys being able to move in to their new location when they return from training camp next August.
Representatives from the City of Frisco, the Frisco Independent School District and the Dallas Cowboys marked the milestone by observing installation of roof trusses over the 12,000 seat indoor multipurpose event center.
"What we're hoping for is, when we break camp out in California, that we return to our nice offices here in Frisco and start the season right here," Jones said. "That's the goal, and we see no reason why that won't happen."
Jones was on hand for the occasion, along with fellow executive vice presidents, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Jerry Jones Jr. In his remarks, Stephen Jones expressed excitement, not just for the progress made for the Dallas Cowboys, but what it means for the FISD and Texas high school athletics.
"It really gives me goosebumps to think about what's going to happen when these kids rub shoulders out here with the Dallas Cowboys – when they're walking off the field and Tony Romo's walking on," he said. "I really think we can make a difference in some of these kids' lives. At the same time, I'm not going to be surprised if some of these Frisco kids make a big difference in some of our Cowboys' lives, as they rub shoulders with some of these young men and women."