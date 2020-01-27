Cooper Gets TD In Heavy-Hearted Pro Bowl

Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, had one carry for 4 yards and two catches for 15 yards. He also had a pass attempt in third quarter after taking a backfield pitch from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson – a jump pass intended for Cooper that was intercepted by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

First-time Pro Bowl selection Jaylon Smith got extensive snaps at middle linebacker and was credited with 12 stops.

Smith is now a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, surpassing Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright for the most ever by a Cowboys offensive tackle. Frederick, who missed the 2018 season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, made his fifth appearance – tying Andre Gurode for the most career selections for a Cowboys center.