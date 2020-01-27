Cooper Gets TD In Heavy-Hearted Pro Bowl

Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in his fourth career Pro Bowl appearance, but it wasn't enough for the NFC squad in a 38-33 defeat to the AFC at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Tragic news overshadowed the annual NFL all-star game, however, as multiple reports surfaced before and after kickoff that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna had passed away earlier Sunday in a helicopter accident in the Los Angeles area. Camping World Stadium held a moment of silence in the first half.
The Pro Bowl went on as scheduled featuring the Cowboys' five representatives on the NFC team: Cooper, running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith and offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick.
Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, had one carry for 4 yards and two catches for 15 yards. He also had a pass attempt in third quarter after taking a backfield pitch from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson – a jump pass intended for Cooper that was intercepted by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.
First-time Pro Bowl selection Jaylon Smith got extensive snaps at middle linebacker and was credited with 12 stops.
Smith is now a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, surpassing Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright for the most ever by a Cowboys offensive tackle. Frederick, who missed the 2018 season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, made his fifth appearance – tying Andre Gurode for the most career selections for a Cowboys center.
Cowboys guard Zack Martin was voted to his sixth Pro Bowl in December but did not participate due to clean-up ankle surgery earlier this month. Saints guard Larry Warford replaced Martin on the NFC Pro Bowl roster. Martin is expected to be ready for the Cowboys' voluntary offseason program this spring.