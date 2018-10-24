Cooper's Goals: Work Hard & Win More Games 

Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015 from the Raiders, said he grew up a Dolphins fan while living in Miami before becoming a star at Alabama. But he certainly seems to appreciate joining America's Team.

"It's great. A storied franchise," Cooper said. "I just walked through this place. It's a great place. It's a phenomenal place."

While Cooper isn't shying away from the expectations of being the Cowboys' much-needed No. 1 receiver, his focus seems to center on hard work and getting results on the scoreboard.

"I'm trying to come in and just help the Cowboys win more games and do everything I can to accomplish that," said Cooper.

When asked what kind of receiver the Cowboys are getting, Cooper went back to his work ethic.