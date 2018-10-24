Cooper's Goals: Work Hard & Win More Games 

FRISCO, Texas – If the first few minutes of being at The Star are any indication, wide receiver Amari Cooper isn't interesting in doing a lot of talking.
But when it comes to work, that seems to be a different story.
The newest member of the Cowboys arrived at the Cowboys' headquarters Tuesday evening to meet with the coaching staff and says he's ready to get started with his new team.
"I really haven't had any time to time to think," Cooper said. "I just had to adjust really fast and adapt to the new situation."
Cooper, the No. 4 overall pick in 2015 from the Raiders, said he grew up a Dolphins fan while living in Miami before becoming a star at Alabama. But he certainly seems to appreciate joining America's Team.
"It's great. A storied franchise," Cooper said. "I just walked through this place. It's a great place. It's a phenomenal place."
While Cooper isn't shying away from the expectations of being the Cowboys' much-needed No. 1 receiver, his focus seems to center on hard work and getting results on the scoreboard.
"I'm trying to come in and just help the Cowboys win more games and do everything I can to accomplish that," said Cooper.
When asked what kind of receiver the Cowboys are getting, Cooper went back to his work ethic.
"I'm a hard-working guy that is going to come in every day and do what I'm told," Cooper said. "And work extremely hard to be the best player I can be and be the best teammate I can be."