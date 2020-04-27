Cowboys Add International Prospect From Mexico

Alarcón will join the Cowboys' roster through the end of training camp. At that time, he'll be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption – which means the Cowboys may keep him as an extra practice squad member, though he won't be eligible to be activated during the 2020 season.

Elsewhere in the NFC East, New York signed Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer, Washington added German defensive end David Bada and Philadelphia signed Australian defensive end Matt Leo.

The International Pathways Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.