Cowboys Add International Prospect From Mexico

FRISCO, Texas – Maybe the nickname should be "North America's Team."
The Cowboys have long enjoyed a worldwide fanbase, and their roster has at times had an international flair. Tyrone Crawford and newly-drafted Neville Gallimore both came to the team from Canada.
This year, their roster will also include a player from Mexico. The NFL announced Monday that the four NFC East teams will each carry an overseas player on their practice squads as part of the International Player Pathway program.
For the Cowboys, that signals the addition of Isaac Alarcón, an offensive tackle who represented Mexico at the U19 World Championships.
Alarcón will join the Cowboys' roster through the end of training camp. At that time, he'll be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption – which means the Cowboys may keep him as an extra practice squad member, though he won't be eligible to be activated during the 2020 season.
Elsewhere in the NFC East, New York signed Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer, Washington added German defensive end David Bada and Philadelphia signed Australian defensive end Matt Leo.
The International Pathways Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Three players that participated in last year's program – New England's Jakob Johnson, Miami's Durval Queiroz Neto and Buffalo's Christian Wade – will return to their respective roster for the upcoming season.