Roster Cut Day

Cowboys announce 36 roster moves ahead of regular season

Aug 29, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-announce-36-roster-moves-ahead-of-regular-season-hero

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL deadline to cut the roster down to 53 hit at 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys made 32 cuts and moved four players to the reserve/injured list to whittle down the active roster from its previous state of 89 players.

Included in Tuesday's cuts were two former draft picks, DT Quinton Bohanna and LB Jabril Cox, as Bohanna suffered from the addition of first-round pick DT Mazi Smith while Cox is expected to have been passed up by a hybrid safety that will step in and play linebacker in 2023.

Here are the 32 cuts made on Tuesday:

  • LB Jabril Cox
  • DE Isaiah Land
  • DE Tyrus Wheat
  • WR Jalen Cropper
  • WR Dennis Houston
  • WR Dontario Drummond
  • WR Tyron Johnson (released)
  • RB Malik Davis
  • C Alec Lindstrom
  • OL Brock Hoffman
  • TE Seth Green
  • TE Sean McKeon
  • CB D'Angelo Mandell
  • S Sheldrick Redwine
  • DT Quinton Bohanna
  • DE Ben Banogu (released)
  • OT Earl Bostick
  • CB Josh Butler
  • LS Trent Sieg* (released)
  • DL Issac Alarcon
  • WR Jose Barbon
  • CB Myles Brooks
  • S Tyler Coyle
  • TE Princeton Fant
  • C Matt Farniok
  • WR Simi Fehoko
  • DE Durrell Johnson
  • OT Chuma Edoga (released)
  • CB C.J. Goodwin* (released)
  • LB Malik Jefferson (released)
  • QB Will Grier (released)
  • OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau

*Long snapper Trent Sieg and cornerback C.J. Goodwin are expected to be brought back onto the roster when spots are available to be freed up within the coming days.

In addition to the 32 cuts, four players were moved to the reserve/injured list:

  • OT Josh Ball
  • WR David Durden
  • LB DeMarvion Overshown
  • TE John Stephens Jr.

Related Content

news

Jourdan Lewis on emotional journey back from injury

It's been 311 days since Jourdan Lewis took a meaningful rep for the Cowboys, but he's back on the practice field and all signs point to a return to form — likely sooner than later. 
news

Trey Lance on Cowboys trade: 'I had a big smile'

The quarterbacks room saw a massive shift when Trey Lance landed with the Dallas Cowboys via trade, and the former 49ers top pick is excited to get going. 
news

McCarthy 'all for' re-signing Will Grier in 2023

There's a good chance you won't see Will Grier in a Cowboys uniform again, but that door isn't closed just yet, and is instead wide open if the veteran QB is open to sticking around.
news

Jourdan Lewis activated from PUP list by Cowboys

With the activation of Jourdan Lewis from the reserve list, the Cowboys are walking into the 2023 season with arguably the best group of defensive backs in the entire NFL. 
news

Cowboys trade Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins for former first-round pick

Former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph has been traded to the Miami Dolphins for former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.
Advertising