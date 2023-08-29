Cowboys announce 36 roster moves ahead of regular season

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL deadline to cut the roster down to 53 hit at 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys made 32 cuts and moved four players to the reserve/injured list to whittle down the active roster from its previous state of 89 players.

Included in Tuesday's cuts were two former draft picks, DT Quinton Bohanna and LB Jabril Cox, as Bohanna suffered from the addition of first-round pick DT Mazi Smith while Cox is expected to have been passed up by a hybrid safety that will step in and play linebacker in 2023.

Here are the 32 cuts made on Tuesday:

LB Jabril Cox

DE Isaiah Land

DE Tyrus Wheat

WR Jalen Cropper

WR Dennis Houston

WR Dontario Drummond

WR Tyron Johnson (released)

RB Malik Davis

C Alec Lindstrom

OL Brock Hoffman

TE Seth Green

TE Sean McKeon

CB D'Angelo Mandell

S Sheldrick Redwine

DT Quinton Bohanna

DE Ben Banogu (released)

OT Earl Bostick

CB Josh Butler

LS Trent Sieg* (released)

DL Issac Alarcon

WR Jose Barbon

CB Myles Brooks

S Tyler Coyle

TE Princeton Fant

C Matt Farniok

WR Simi Fehoko

DE Durrell Johnson

OT Chuma Edoga (released)

CB C.J. Goodwin* (released)

LB Malik Jefferson (released)

QB Will Grier (released)

OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau

*Long snapper Trent Sieg and cornerback C.J. Goodwin are expected to be brought back onto the roster when spots are available to be freed up within the coming days.

In addition to the 32 cuts, four players were moved to the reserve/injured list: