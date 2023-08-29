Roster Cut Day

Cowboys trade Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins for former first-round pick

Aug 29, 2023 at 02:15 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Kelvin-trade-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — On roster cut day, the Dallas Cowboys have moved on from 2021 second-round pick CB Kelvin Joseph as the team sent the former Kentucky product to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for 2020 first-round pick CB Noah Igbinoghene.

Joseph, who was on the bubble coming into Tuesday after two seasons in Dallas that didn't quite see him live up to his draft potential, departs Dallas with 36 career tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Instead of cutting Joseph, the Cowboys were able to find a trade partner in a player swap that they feel like provides an upgrade to the secondary. Igbinoghene arrives in Dallas with three seasons of experience in Miami after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Auburn. In three seasons, Igbinoghene has five starts to his credit along with 29 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

At 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, Igbinoghene almost perfectly mirrors Kelvin Joseph from a physical perspective, but Igbinoghene's extended experience in the secondary on the boundary and limited reps in the slot differs from Joseph's presence as a nickel in recent years for Dallas. With Jourdan Lewis expected to be ready early in 2023, the move shows confidence in Lewis' ability in the slot moving forward.

Igbinoghene comes into Dallas on a similar trajectory as Joseph, but a change of scenery will help benefit each in their new destinations.

