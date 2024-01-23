Offseason | 2024

Cowboys await decision from 'highly-valued' Quinn

Jan 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dan-Quinn-scheduled-for-multiple-second-interviews-hero
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

FRISCO, Texas — In the very near future, Dan Quinn will make a decision on the next phase of his NFL career. He currently resides as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, and has since joining the organization in 2021, but he's also wrapping up his latest round of interviews to possibly return to the head coaching ranks in 2024.

With the Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy onboard for the coming season, the other major shoe waiting to drop is being held by Quinn, who is expected to make his decision sooner than later.

Should Quinn not accept a head coach position this offseason, the Cowboys are expected to retain him in his current role as well beside McCarthy — who continues to offer praise for his defensive counterpart.

"Dan is a highly-valued member of our coaching staff," said McCarthy. "We'll go through the process there."

Quinn's pending decision will have major ramifications on the defensive side of the ball, particularly as it relates to McCarthy's plan for the assistant coaching staff beneath Quinn.

Those meetings and discussions set to begin later this week, per McCarthy, with a timetable that is undoubtedly being respectful of the "process" being undertaken by Quinn regarding interviews.

"We'll start that [soon]," McCarthy said. "Some of those conversations will be preliminary, right now, but we're moving forward in that direction. Obviously, this is the time of the year where there are other opportunities, and we'll work through that … on a day-to-day basis."

It remains unknown if the coaching staff will have the same look in 2024, even if Quinn sticks around, given McCarthy's willingness to move pieces around (and out or in) over the past four seasons with the goal of upgrading his staff — e.g., Joe Philbin to Mike Solari and Mike Nolan to Dan Quinn, as two examples of several.

Should Quinn opt to depart, discussions with assistant defensive coaches would obviously take on a different tone here soon, with a possible promotion being on the table for one or more, along with subsequent and related decisions to be made thereafter.

But, for now, it's a waiting game, though it won't be for much longer.

Related Content

news

Month to Month: What we learned in September

A quick look back to the 2023 season with a report from each month of the season. Today, we begin with a look at what we learned in the month of September.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Micah 'more committed than ever' to the Cowboys

Amidst rampant social media controversy following the Cowboys' playoff loss, Micah Parsons has broken his silence to put to bed any rumors regarding his future in Dallas.
news

2024 Cowboys Offseason: Key Dates, NFL Events

The complete calendar of NFL events, dates and deadlines is now set in stone and, as such, the Cowboys know exactly how to manage their offseason entering the 2024 campaign 
news

Running game – on both sides – has to "be better"

Whether the Cowboys were trying to run the ball, or stop the run, they weren't good enough throughout the season, something Mike McCarthy says "needs to be better" in 2024.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Eatman: Cannonball! Cowboys must make a splash

With no big moves made at head coach or presumably quarterback, Nick Eatman writes the Cowboys must find a way to make another type of splash move. 
news

McCarthy details meetings with Jerry, Dak after loss

Mike McCarthy spoke on Thursday about his conversations with owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott in the days following the season's end.
news

McCarthy: 'The job's not finished' with Cowboys

In his first press conference since the decision was made on his future with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy offers a message to the fans and organization.
news

Science Lab: McCarthy, Cowboys & cosmic scales

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Jerry Jones releases statement on McCarthy's return

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that head coach Mike McCarthy will return for a fifth season after 2023's disappointing end.
Advertising