Cowboys Awarded One Compensatory Draft Pick

Mar 10, 2020 at 04:28 PM
Rob Phillips

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have been awarded a fifth-round compensatory draft pick (No. 179), giving them seven total selections in April's NFL Draft.

The Cowboys now have two picks in the fifth round and one pick each in the first, second, third, fourth and seventh rounds. In 2019 they dealt their sixth-rounder to Miami for defensive end Robert Quinn, who led the defense with 11.5 sacks.

The NFL adds compensatory picks to the end of rounds three through seven. Picks are assigned to teams through a formula weighting the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. Factors are salary, playing time and postseason honors. Fifteen teams were awarded a total of 32 compensatory picks this year. The Patriots lead the league with four.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (Bills), tight end Geoff Swaim (Jaguars) and linebacker Damien Wilson (Chiefs) were the Cowboys' primary free agent departures last season. Their primary signings were wide receiver Randall Cobb and defensive tackle Christian Covington.

The Cowboys are tied with the Patriots with the second-most compensatory selections (43) since 1994. Baltimore (52) has the most.

