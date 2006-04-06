Cowboys Dealt 6 Early Road Games in 2006

Apr 06, 2006 at 06:00 AM
  • Six of the first nine games are on the road, although five of the final seven are at home.
  • The Cowboys will play on Christmas Day for just the fourth time in club history and first time since 2000 (Tennessee). The Cowboys have also played at Arizona (1995) and at Minnesota (1971) on Christmas.
  • All three home games against NFC East opponents will be on national television.
  • This will be the first time since 1992 the Cowboys must play three straight road games. The club went 2-1 in that 1992 stretch, en route to winning the NFC East and eventually Super Bowl XXVII.
  • The Cowboys play Tampa Bay for the first time on Thanksgiving Day. The Buccaneers have never played a Turkey Day game in their 30-year history.
  • The Cowboys will end the season with two straight home games for the first time since 1998.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: 3rd-Round Pick & WR Davis Signed

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Spagnola: Most Impressive This Offseason

When asked who was the most impressive during the OTAs and minicamp, Mickey Spagnola writes that one player stood above the rest.
news

Catch-Up: Mini-Camp Notes & QB Health

Check out the biggest headlines of the week as the Cowboys conducted a mandatory minicamp, the final practice sessions before heading off to camp.
news

Wright impresiona con su físico y agresividad de juego

El esquinero novato ha tenido un buen comienzo basado en los OTAs y el minicampamento.
Advertising