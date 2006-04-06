Cowboys Dealt 6 Early Road Games in 2006

- Six of the first nine games are on the road, although five of the final seven are at home.
- The Cowboys will play on Christmas Day for just the fourth time in club history and first time since 2000 (Tennessee). The Cowboys have also played at Arizona (1995) and at Minnesota (1971) on Christmas.
- All three home games against NFC East opponents will be on national television.
- This will be the first time since 1992 the Cowboys must play three straight road games. The club went 2-1 in that 1992 stretch, en route to winning the NFC East and eventually Super Bowl XXVII.
- The Cowboys play Tampa Bay for the first time on Thanksgiving Day. The Buccaneers have never played a Turkey Day game in their 30-year history.
- The Cowboys will end the season with two straight home games for the first time since 1998.