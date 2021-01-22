Cowboys Final 2020 Stat Leaders For 35 Categories

The regular season is now in the books. While the 6-10 finish certainly wasn't what the Cowboys had expected when they brought in Mike McCarthy and his veteran coaching staff, the season had its share of highs and lows.
Definitely more on the low side, considering all the injuries to key players and the string of losses in the middle of the season.
As the focus shifts to the 2021 season, let's look back at the team leaders for the Cowboys on 35 different categories.
Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith each led in four different categories, but out where players such as C.J. Goodwin, Connor Williams and even Garrett Gilbert lead the team in different spots.
