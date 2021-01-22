Cowboys Final 2020 Stat Leaders For 35 Categories

25 / 35

Total Tackles: Jaylon Smith (161)

Smith was criticized plenty for his play in 2020, but he still found the ball carrier more than any other player on the Cowboys' defense. Perhaps that's a misleading stat, but it's certainly not a low number. Smith is the second player in Cowboys history to record over 160 tackles in consecutive years, behind only Bradie James, who did it three straight years from 2008-10.