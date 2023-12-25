Cowboys go away from Lamb, lose offensive momentum

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — By all accounts, Sunday was yet another example of CeeDee Lamb proving to be an elite receiver in the NFL.
On the first two drives, Lamb accounted for over 100 yards including a 49-yard catch-and-run that saw him shoot out of a cannon between two Dolphins defenders before making one miss and waltzing into the end zone while looking back at his carnage.
It looked like he was well on his way to another commanding performance, until the middle stretch of the game that saw him go four possessions without being targeted. The offense as a whole suffered without his production as those four drives were the only ones that Dallas couldn't find points all night.
"They weren't doing anything," Lamb said about the Dolphins defense. "I feel like if I'm gonna be involved, keep me involved. It was weird, that second and third quarter. Very weird."
Lamb finished the night with six receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown, but it was his absence in the middle stretch that was the bigger storyline.
"Started off the game hot," he said. "I went absent. That's why it was weird."
While Sunday's loss is yet another example of Dallas not taking advantage of red zone opportunities after a goal line fumble on the first drive created a ten-point swing in favor of Miami, Lamb is confident that things can get righted before a playoff run where there will be zero room for error.
"We are the team that we want to be, we just can't have missed opportunities," he said. "For us to be the team we want to be, we have to continue to be confident in who we are, stick to the script and be explosive."
"You always want to come up with a win. Obviously, in those types of games, there are some tough situations. I know that we're gonna bounce back."