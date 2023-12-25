#DALvsMIA

Cowboys go away from Lamb, lose offensive momentum

Dec 24, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-go-away-from-Lamb,-lose-offensive-momentum-hero
AP Photo/Michael Laughlin

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — By all accounts, Sunday was yet another example of CeeDee Lamb proving to be an elite receiver in the NFL.

On the first two drives, Lamb accounted for over 100 yards including a 49-yard catch-and-run that saw him shoot out of a cannon between two Dolphins defenders before making one miss and waltzing into the end zone while looking back at his carnage.

It looked like he was well on his way to another commanding performance, until the middle stretch of the game that saw him go four possessions without being targeted. The offense as a whole suffered without his production as those four drives were the only ones that Dallas couldn't find points all night.

"They weren't doing anything," Lamb said about the Dolphins defense. "I feel like if I'm gonna be involved, keep me involved. It was weird, that second and third quarter. Very weird."

Lamb finished the night with six receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown, but it was his absence in the middle stretch that was the bigger storyline.

"Started off the game hot," he said. "I went absent. That's why it was weird."

While Sunday's loss is yet another example of Dallas not taking advantage of red zone opportunities after a goal line fumble on the first drive created a ten-point swing in favor of Miami, Lamb is confident that things can get righted before a playoff run where there will be zero room for error.

"We are the team that we want to be, we just can't have missed opportunities," he said. "For us to be the team we want to be, we have to continue to be confident in who we are, stick to the script and be explosive."

"You always want to come up with a win. Obviously, in those types of games, there are some tough situations. I know that we're gonna bounce back."

Related Content

news

Dak reacts to narrow loss to Dolphins, Dallas outlook

Dak Prescott nearly mounted a gutsy comeback win for the Dallas Cowboys against the Miami Dolphins, but it was ultimately a narrow loss and yet another imperfect outing on the road
news

Eatman: Hard to go anywhere "running" on empty

There were several reasons the Cowboys didn't leave Miami with a win, but their lack of a running game should top the list.
news

Micah Parsons calls officiating misses 'mind-blowing' in loss

As Micah Parsons continues his 38-quarter stretch of not drawing a holding penalty, his patience for officiating miscues is running up.
news

McCarthy after loss to MIA: 'Road warriors we will be'

It was another disappointing loss for the Dallas Cowboys on the road this season, albeit much different from the one that preceded it, and they're still working to get a handle on the issue.
news

5 Takes: The defense answered the call; the offense did not

After a sloppy loss on both sides of the ball in Buffalo, one side answered the call and played up to expectations. The other side did not.
news

Don't forget these plays: Facemask on final drive 

Plays that might get forgotten include the two runs right before the fumble on the 1-yard line early in the game.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who gave their all in Miami

There were glaring similarities between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins entering their bout in Week 16, and all eyes were on how it would all unfold in South Beach.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys fall late, 22-20

The Cowboys rally to take the lead in the fourth quarter of their Christmas Eve showdown at Miami, only to see the game stolen away on a last-second field goal, 22-20.
news

Key Matchups: Will Ramsey trail CeeDee Lamb?

While Jalen Ramsey is coming off a game where he trailed Garrett Wilson and limited him to minimal action, that task may not be as straight-forward against the versatile CeeDee Lamb.
news

Big Facts: Miami 1-3 When Tua Faces Significant Pressure

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.
news

Pod-Picks: What player will have the most catches?

We polled our panelists to predict who will have the most receptions in the game, using players from either team.
Advertising