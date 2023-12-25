McCarthy after loss to MIA: 'Road warriors we will be'

The initial offensive drive by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys was a masterful one — a 17-play drive that moved the ball down to the Dolphins' one-yard line, including four different conversions, before a handoff to rookie fullback Hunter Luepke devolved into a fumble that was recovered by the Dolphins.

The mistake wiped, at minimum, a field goal off of the board and, at most, a touchdown in a contest that was lost by only two points. There were other familiar issues as well, namely penalties, e.g., a facemask on the final drive by the Dolphins against linebacker Damone Clark that awarded 15 extra yards to help boost the eventual game-winning drive.

If the Cowboys can clean up such errors, they'd see their fortunes on the road flip wildly in their favor.

"It was a hard-fought game," said McCarthy. "It gives you a taste of if we have to go on the road to get this done, and there's a lot that we can draw from this. We're disappointed because we had some miscues. I had a horses-t backed up plan, and we were backed up twice and didn't move the field position, so we didn't help our defense out there.

"We didn't have a takeaway, but we had a giveaway. It's those big mistakes you can't make in these games, but I think the resilience, battle and grit that we're looking for — we clearly have that."

Having clinched their seat in the playoffs, there's still a chance the Cowboys can steal away the NFC East crown and a top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but not without help from the New York Giants on Christmas Day; otherwise, they'll be closer to being locked into the fifth seed and, if so, their playoff trek to the Super Bowl would force them away from home.