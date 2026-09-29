Cowboys Injury Roundup: Key Dallas defenders to miss multiple weeks

Brian Schottenheimer and the team's front office joined forces in delivering updates on the current M.A.S.H. unit in Dallas, with Revel getting the most optimistic diagnosis of anyone.

"Shavon is actually doing pretty good," said Schottenheimer on Tuesday afternoon. "It's not the knee he injured in college. He's [dealing with] a little bit of a knee and an ankle [issue], but he'll be worked back into practice this week."

As a related aside, Revel was also not seen requiring crutches or any other type of aid following the game, though the slight limp was noticeable.

All told, Revel has an opportunity to potentially take the field when the Cowboys make the short trip to Houston to face the Texans in Week 4, but the same isn't true for Bullard who, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones to 105.3 the Fan on Tuesday morning, is expected to be sidelined for "3-5 weeks" with a calf injury.

Bullard continues to try and find his groove with the Cowboys, having missed nearly the totality of training camp due to injury as well.

Jalen Thompson will also miss extended time, a minimum of four weeks, with a hamstring injury that will likely land him alongside fellow safety, Locke, on injured reserved with a designation to return.

The safety unit, especially, is in dire straits and it's pushed the Cowboys to hold workouts with players that include former Dallas safety Juanyeh Thomas, amongst others.

Additionally, Durant is also unlikely to make the trip to South Texas as he continues to rehab an injured hamstring, and Schottenheimer made it known that while Overshown has a shot at returning to practice this week after missing the last two contests, Hooker might "need more time" before he can suit up again.