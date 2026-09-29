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Cowboys Injury Roundup: Key Dallas defenders to miss multiple weeks

Sep 29, 2026 at 06:29 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_29_ Injury Roundup

FRISCO, Texas — The mostly healthy offseason and training camp enjoyed by the Dallas Cowboys has come to an abrupt end. Through the first three games of the 2026 regular season, the team has seen its roster ravaged by injury, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Their narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio also came with additional injuries to the group, highlighted by Jonathan Bullard, Jalen Thompson and Shavon Revel.

This all comes only one week after losing Cobie Durant and being forced to place P.J. Locke on injured reserve, and even that came just seven days after seeing Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown go down in the season opener with a fractured forearm and hamstring injury, respectively.

Brian Schottenheimer and the team's front office joined forces in delivering updates on the current M.A.S.H. unit in Dallas, with Revel getting the most optimistic diagnosis of anyone.

"Shavon is actually doing pretty good," said Schottenheimer on Tuesday afternoon. "It's not the knee he injured in college. He's [dealing with] a little bit of a knee and an ankle [issue], but he'll be worked back into practice this week."

As a related aside, Revel was also not seen requiring crutches or any other type of aid following the game, though the slight limp was noticeable.

All told, Revel has an opportunity to potentially take the field when the Cowboys make the short trip to Houston to face the Texans in Week 4, but the same isn't true for Bullard who, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones to 105.3 the Fan on Tuesday morning, is expected to be sidelined for "3-5 weeks" with a calf injury.

Bullard continues to try and find his groove with the Cowboys, having missed nearly the totality of training camp due to injury as well.

Jalen Thompson will also miss extended time, a minimum of four weeks, with a hamstring injury that will likely land him alongside fellow safety, Locke, on injured reserved with a designation to return.

The safety unit, especially, is in dire straits and it's pushed the Cowboys to hold workouts with players that include former Dallas safety Juanyeh Thomas, amongst others.

Additionally, Durant is also unlikely to make the trip to South Texas as he continues to rehab an injured hamstring, and Schottenheimer made it known that while Overshown has a shot at returning to practice this week after missing the last two contests, Hooker might "need more time" before he can suit up again.

This is, of course, a lot for new and first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker to contend with as he tries to solidify his defense in Dallas, and the "next man up" mantra has rarely been more true than it is for the Cowboys heading into their battle against the winless, and desperate Texans.

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