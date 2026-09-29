Jerry Jones says 'there's conversations going on' for potential additions to Cowboys roster

Are the Cowboys looking for help in the trade market?

Since the beginning of the offseason, Jones has held firm that he would be willing to move premium draft capital in order to improve Dallas' roster if the right opportunity came along.

Three weeks into the season, the Cowboys have suffered multiple injuries in the secondary and there have been multiple reports of Dallas' interest in the cornerback trade market, which Jones was asked about.

"I'd just say we're right on top of it," Jones said. "We're very aware of the moving parts out here, we should be. And communication is a big part of that. It's a big part of that. Communication at all levels, at my level, at Stephen's level, and the scout's level. We all have contacts, and this is a time when you really can have discussions that could be productive. The answer to your question is yes, there's conversations going on."

As things currently stand, the Cowboys only have four 2027 NFL Draft picks. The better of their two first-round picks will go to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams trade, Dallas owns their second- and sixth-round picks, and acquired a fourth-round pick as part of the Broderick Jones trade.

Jerry Jones on Dallas' third and goal play call late in the fourth quarter

On third and goal from the five yard line in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott threw the ball away as he was looking for George Pickens, but didn't get the look quick enough and made the play in order to ensure the clock stopped and saved a field goal.

After the game, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer says he "overcoached" Prescott in that moment, and Prescott said he wishes he would've waited the extra half second or so to put the ball on the front pylon. What was Jones' reaction to the explanation he was given?

"There is no explanation you're satisfied with. None," Jones said. "Let's be sure that we all understand that. They don't have one that they're satisfied with. We made mistakes during that time, there's no question about it. So there is no explanation, there's an evaluation of how not to make the same mistakes again, which is what you should be doing. You can't get that back, no way to get it back. What you can do is use it, and if there's any aspect of it that you want to just not even think happened, if there's any aspect of it, use it to get better. And that's what's being done."

Cowboys rookies are stepping up

One of the silver linings from Dallas' heartbreaking loss was continued strong performances from rookies like DB Caleb Downs and LB Jaishawn Barham. That's a positive for Jones.

"Very extraordinary input," Jones said. "Caleb Downs played every down, I think. Very impressed. And we're having some good things really done by some of the other second year guys out there as well."

"If you can move on, or not move on, but just at the same time not dwell on what happened in the results of the game, and certainly right at the end of the game, we're seeing some real progress from young players that should serve us well in the games ahead."

How the NFC East's start to the season fares for Dallas

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles lost 27-7 to the Bears despite Chicago starting Case Keenum, who hadn't started a game in 1,009 days, at quarterback in place of an injured Caleb Williams.

Dallas sits at 1-2 and in third in the NFC East, but both the Eagles and Giants ahead of them sit at 2-1. Of course, there's still plenty of time left in the season, but it appears that the division race is wide open and could stretch all the way to Week 18.