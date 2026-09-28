Stephen Jones on Cowboys' 'disappointing' loss to Ravens in Brazil

Finding a way in the 4th quarter

After the game on Sunday night, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said the offense has “got to put the game away.” Dallas had several opportunities to do so, including being set up with first and goal from the two-yard line with less than 30 seconds left. Jones couldn't have agreed more.

"I think it's got to become our identity. I think he said it best, we do got to put the game away. No question. That's where our best players are. Not to take away from the defense, if you just look at the math…

"You've got to go win the game right there. And unfortunately, we didn't get the job done. If we want to have the type of team we know we can have, and we've got to have, then we've got to do better than we did last night. We've got to finish and close and had every opportunity to win that football game."

Stephen Jones' thoughts on Sunday's play calling

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said "we lost, I'd give it an F" when asked about how he would grade himself as a play caller during Sunday's game against Baltimore.

With a lot of attention on those decisions, Jones knows the questions will come especially after things don't end up working out.

"Anytime it works, then everybody's going to be happy and say 'Boy, it was good.' It's not going to be any second guessing," Jones said. "But when you don't do it, when you don't get it done, then you're going to be second guessed. That's the nature of our game. Our players know that, our coaches know that, coach Schottenheimer knows that, the organization knows it. You're going to be second guessed when it doesn't work. Certainly, we could've done some things better last night."

Could the Cowboys add at safety?

After Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that S Jalen Thompson would miss four plus weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, the Cowboys are now down three of their starting safeties.

Dallas is hopeful Malik Hooker will be able to return from a forearm injury Sunday against the Texans. P.J. Locke (foot) was placed on IR last Saturday and will need to miss three more games before being able to return.

"The safety position is tough," Jones said. "We've been hit there, no question. The corner spot to the same degree… That safety spot, we'll definitely be looking and seeing if there's a way to shore that up."

Some bright spots on defense

It's difficult to think about the positives after a heartbreaking loss like the one the Cowboys suffered against the Ravens, but Jones said he saw some promising moments from Dallas' defense as they continue to grow together as a unit.

"There's a lot of encouraging things that you can point to and say, 'Hey, we're starting to show signs.'" Jones said. "Caleb Downs and [Jaishawn] Barham making that play on Henry on fourth down and keeping us in the ball game. I look at a guy like Quinnen Williams chasing down Lamar Jackson, busting his ass. The whole crew, Kenny Clark. There's a lot of things that are showing up, we've just got to continue to chop wood, we've got to continue to communicate and be fast and physical. I do think things will get better."