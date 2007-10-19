Cowboys Looking For Victory Before Bye Week

GAME SET
WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-3)
WHEN: Sunday, 3:15 p.m. (CDT)
WHERE: Texas Stadium, Irving, Texas
TELEVISION: Fox (Kenny Albert, Troy Aikman and Pam Oliver)
Cowboys
Once again the Cowboys will definitely be without two starters, and possibly a third, since wide receiver Terry Glenn still hasn't returned to practice following his Sept. 13 arthroscopic surgery to remove torn cartilage from his right knee. Returning for the first game after the bye (Nov. 4 at Philly) would be the absolute soonest he would back. Also still out is cornerback Anthony Henry, who missed another week of practice with a high ankle sprain. Henry at least started rehabbing on the field with the trainers, which means his return is nearing, likely after the bye. While fullback Oliver Hoyte participated in practice this week, the pinched nerve in his neck has him working with the scout team and he is listed as doubtful. Safety Courtney Brown (biceps) has been upgraded this week to questionable while safety Keith Davis, who played last week, is probable.
Vikings
Only one starter appears to certainly be out, that being free safety Dwight Smith, who missed practice on Friday with a strained hamstring. Defensive end Erasmus James, struggling with a strained shoulder, is listed as questionable and only participated in practice on a limited basis. Two backups are out, linebacker Vinny Ciuriu (ankle) and fullback Naufahu Tahi. After being limited in practice early in the week, quarterback Tarvaris Jackson fully participated on Friday and is probable.