Cowboys Lose Anthony Brown For The Season

The Cowboys' cornerback depth took a big hit on Monday when head coach Jason Garrett announced that Anthony Brown is out for the rest of the season.

Brown, who is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, suffered a triceps injury that will require surgery and likely put him on injured reserve this week.

Brown had battled a hamstring injury earlier this month and missed the Eagles game on Oct. 20. He has played the last three weeks but most of his defensive reps have gone to Jourdan Lewis, who is playing more in the nickel packages.

Still, losing Brown should hurt the depth at cornerback position. The Cowboys have two cornerbacks on the practice squad in Donovan Olumba and D.J. White. Recently, the team saw fifth-round pick Mike Jackson leave for the Lions, who signed him off the practice squad.