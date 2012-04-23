Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: April 23, 2012

Apr 23, 2012 at 09:48 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

LARUE JAMAUR PORTSMOUTH, VA: If New England is willing to trade its two first round picks (No. 27 and No. 31), to move up to No. 14, would you take the deal?

Nick: I think I'd do it, but I don't see the Patriots making that move. The Patriots are good at developing players and finding good fits for their scheme. I'd take two guys rather than one, especially if you had the success New England has had.

Josh: I would certainly be open to it if I were the Cowboys, but I wouldn't expect New England to be calling with any such offer. The Pats' strategy has been to pile up early picks and trade out when they aren't enamored with any of the guys available. It's more likely New England would trade down than trade up.

JOSHUA AIKEN NEW CASTLE, DE: Does Anthony Spencer signing his franchise tender effect the Cowboys' odds of drafting an outside linebacker like Courtney Upshaw of Alabama?

Nick:I don't think anything that happens with Spencer affects the draft, other than now having the luxury to pass on a pass-rusher if you need to. Signing Spencer for one year just takes the "need" away. But if Upshaw is worthy of the pick, go for it. If not, try to get one later in the draft and see how the year pans out with Spencer.

Josh: Jerry Jones has been asked that question pretty directly this offseason, and he says that adding a pressure player is important to him even if Spencer is on board. I don't think the Cowboys necessarily will be picking an outside linebacker in the first round or two, but I also don't think Spencer's signature will have a huge bearing on that decision.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Grass Fields a Problem?

The Cowboys have played three teams on the road with grass fields and lost all three. With games coming up at Tennessee and Washington, who both have grass fields, is this just coincidence or is there something to it?

news

Mailbag: Winning More on Early Downs?

They don't seem to be forcing many third and-long attempts? Is it lack of discipline or being too aggressive as a unit?

news

Mailbag: Play 'Preseason-Like' Football Now?

With the string of injuries we are having, why not play "preseason-like" football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Opportunities for New Players?

Having signed good and experienced players in T.Y. Hilton, Takk McKinley, Mackenzie Alexander, Trayvon Mullen and Anthony Rush, why have they not been given any opportunities yet? Are they just not ready for the scheme or are there any other reasons?

news

Mailbag: Can Coaches Help Stop Mistakes?

What can the coaching staff do to stop the knuckleheaded lulls? If it's not interceptions, it's penalties. If it's not a leaky run defense, it's questionable play-calling. Will we ever see a complete game again?

news

Mailbag: Reasons For Tight Coverage Throws?

Dak Prescott has one of the highest percentages in the NFL throwing into tight coverage. Why, in your opinion, is this stat so high?

news

Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?

What has happened to our defensive pressure? Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors?

news

Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?

news

Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?

Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers?

news

Mailbag: Stick With Up-Tempo Offense?

Why don't we use it more instead of the conventional huddling up before running the play?

news

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton?

So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season?

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

Advertising