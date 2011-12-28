Cowboys Mailbag: December 28, 2011

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Brendan Mcauley - New York, NY: Which team do you feel benefits most in this rematch from what they saw in Week 14? Who has the best chance of fixing their respective breakdowns?

Nick: I think the Giants have the better chance to be better this time around. We saw them with breakdowns in coverage as well, but playing at home, it's easier to get more pass rush, which would help on the back end. For both teams, it comes down to playing better in the secondary. I give the edge to the Giants though.

Rob: I truly believe the winner will get better play from their secondary, and that might include creating an extra possession for their offense. Pass rush is part of that. Both defenses allowed far too many passing yards the first time around. It'll be interesting to see what energy level the Giants have on defense after so many guys played an unusually high number of snaps against the Jets last week.

Eric Bender - Larkspur, CO: Based on Saturday's game against Philly and what you know about him, do you see Stephen McGee as the backup to Tony Romo next year or do the Cowboys need to go out and try and sign another veteran?

Nick: I see the McGee being one of the backups, but it wouldn't surprise me if they signed a vet or drafted another guy in the middle rounds. McGee would likely be the backup but he hasn't really shown signs that he will one day be the starter. So saying that, I think you always keep looking.