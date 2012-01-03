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Cowboys Mailbag: January 3, 2012

Jan 03, 2012 at 04:19 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

RICHARD PINHEIRO JERSEY CITY, NJ:Do you think Jerry Jones should hire a new GM this year? Indianapolis has practically placed Bill Polian in his lap.

Rob: It's irrelevant because it's just not going to happen. Can one argue Jones wears too many hats? Sure. He owns the most visible franchise in sports. But it's his team and he can (and will) do what he wants. The thing to remember, too, is Stephen Jones is slowly taking over much of that day-to-day role. Jerry relies on his front office and scouts more than people think, or want to think.

Nick: Should he and will he are two different questions, obviously. I don't think it will happen at all. And as for the "should he" part, I'm not sure it will matter too much if Jerry is going to continue to make the same decisions. I think it would add another voice to the room but ultimately the decision-making will stay the same I think.

J. WILLIAMS OVERSHOT, PA: In your opinion, what is the first problem, be it offensively, defensively, or on the coaching staff, that the Cowboys need to address heading into the offseason.

Rob: Take your pick: the offensive line or the defense. We expected the offensive line to struggle some with new starters at four of five positions, so I'll take the defense. Rob Ryan's group got worse as the season went along, which points to more of a personnel issue than the lockout affecting progress. This was essentially the same group that allowed the most points in franchise history in 2010. Expect a defense-heavy draft, particularly in the secondary. Abram Elam and Alan Ball are free agents and it's quite possible Terence Newman won't be back.

Nick: Well, the first things you can do are on the coaching staff, but I think more importantly, fixing the defensive personnel is the top priority. This team added Kenyon Coleman and Abram Elam on defense last year. That's about it. They need help over there.

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