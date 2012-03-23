Mailbag

Cowboys Mailbag: March 23, 2012

Mar 23, 2012 at 09:07 AM

COLE BROWNING - KALISPELL, MT: We seem to be in the mix for a lot of these Alabama guys. Are their prospects being over-hyped because of the success of the team?

Nick:Perhaps, but I think I'd take my chances. Not just with this team, but that school and the type of players Nick Saban puts up on a yearly basis. If there is a school to pick players from, it'd be Alabama. The only thing that teams should be aware of, especially the Cowboys, is making sure those studs on Alabama's defense can actually fit into the Cowboys' scheme. Guys like Hightower and Upshaw excel in Alabama's scheme but would have different roles and positions in the NFL.

Rob: Can't say they're definitely "in the mix" for any of them. There's a built-in connection between Jason Garrett and Nick Saban. That's it, besides the fact that these are some really good prospects – Dre Kirkpatrick, Mark Barron, Donta Hightower, Courtney Upshaw – who all could fit a particular need on this defense. Are they overhyped? Maybe a little, but I'd be more comfortable with players who won a national championship producing in an NFL-like defensive scheme over a guy like Dontari Poe, who was moderately productive in college but had a great workout.

DARYLL JOHNSON - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: Talking about needing a receiver, for what reason are the Cowboys not taking a look at Plaxico Burress?

Nick:Well, I'm not going to say the Cowboys aren't looking at Burress. I'm sure they've looked at him and all free agents. But there are probably more than one reason they haven't signed him and it's unlikely they will. Just by looking at the other free-agent signings, this isn't a team looking to get much older. Burress turns 35 in August.

Rob: They just don't seem inclined, at least not at the moment, to pay one of these free agent receivers. Burress is a 10-year vet, so he'll make at least $925,000. He's also about to turn 35, and although he's still something of a red zone threat, you have to wonder how much he's got left.

