Cowboys Mailbag: March 7, 2012

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

KYLE COX EAST DUBUQUE, IL: Why would the Cowboys prefer the older guy, Keith Brooking, over the younger Bradie James?

Rob: Production might be one factor. Both guys split snaps last year, and Brooking ranked fifth on defense with 74 team-credited tackles to James' 53. The idea might be to bring back one for a year as veteran insurance for Bruce Carter, play some reduced defensive snaps and maybe some special teams. And of the two, James (31 years old) probably has a better chance of finding a better opportunity than Brooking (36) based on age.

Nick: Performance. Brooking has been a better player than James over their careers. One guy has been to multiple Pro Bowls and the other guy has been a solid to good player for this team. Even last year, Brooking had 72 tackles and James had just 53.

MARK JIMENEZ SAN ANTONIO, TX: I know the Cowboys like Barry Church. Is there any chance of him taking the next step and becoming a starter at safety?

Rob:He's a guy they view as possibly being a starter one day. He's more of a box-type safety, though, and I wonder if they're going to look for a more free safety type with some range and move Gerald Sensabaugh back to strong safety.