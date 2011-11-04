Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: November 4, 2011

Nov 04, 2011 at 07:56 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

WAYNE CARTER SUFFOLK, VA:What, in your opinion, is the reason the Cowboys just aren't consistent?

Rob:Well, they plain got beat by two better teams: the Patriots and Eagles (when they play the way they did last Sunday). We've been over the other two losses: they gave them away with turnovers. I think it comes down to the fact that this is a pretty good football team - a team good enough to get to the postseason - but they're not going to win games with turnovers or lack of consistent execution. There's not a huge margin for error, evidenced by so many games decided by four points or fewer.

Josh:This word 'consistent' has been twisted. I don't think the Cowboys are inconsistent. I just don't think they're really all that good. They're definitely not perfect. By asking them to be consistent, you're asking them to be perfect. To your question, the reason the Cowboys blow leads and play up and down from week to week is that they're an average team. Maybe they'll look better a month from now, when the level of competition has stabilized a little bit.

AARON OSBORNE CHARLOTTE, NC:I ordered my authentic Sean Lee jersey on Friday from DallasCowboys.com and watched as he got hurt on Sunday. Obviously his injury is my fault. Anyway, since it's an authentic jersey order, customer service told me that those orders take a minimum of three weeks to process. So my question is, which will happen first - I get my jersey or see Sean Lee playing again?

Rob: I really don't have an answer for you there. The Cowboys haven't ruled out surgery at some point, but they obviously want to wait and see how the wrist responds because surgery likely means season-ending injured reserve. He could be better in a week, but as of Friday the swelling hasn't really subsided. And remember, as a linebacker he's got to have sufficient strength in both wrists (not just one) to engage with blockers for 60 plays.

Josh: Man, that's tough, and I think neither the team doctors or the post office would be able to answer it with certainty. They don't want to IR him, so I imagine they'll hold off on the surgery as long as possible to try and let the thing stabilize in a cast. They need him badly, and he wants to be out there. I think he's going to fight and get back on the field, but it may be a month or more.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?

I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?

news

Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?

To me, Zeke's ability as a blocker is way undervalued. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team?

news

Mailbag: Predicting This Year's Punt Returner?

I read that a bunch of candidates fielded punts during OTAs, but is there a favorite for the job at this point? And could CeeDee Lamb possibly do it again?

news

Mailbag: Aaron Donald vs. Larry Allen In His Prime?

I would love nothing more than to be able to see Larry Allen in his prime go toe-to-toe with Aaron Donald of the Rams. Head-to-head, who do you think wins that battle?

news

Mailbag: Kicking Competition? Zeke's Workload?

Besides a healthy one, what would you consider a successful season for Zeke as far as production?

news

Mailbag: Undrafted Rookies To Watch?

Looking forward to training camp in Oxnard. Is there an undrafted player or two who might surprise this year in camp?

news

Mailbag: Will The Defense Rank In The Top 10?

Could the defense be top-10 this season? I really feel like this team is on the cusp of taking a big step forward defensively coming off a relatively good season. I think the tides are turning.

news

Mailbag: Why Not Add More Depth At Linebacker?

Adding a veteran linebacker could really provide us with the depth we need at the position. Why not consider bringing in Anthony Hitchens or Anthony Barr to solidify the group if the price is right?

news

Mailbag: First-Time Pro Bowlers? Rookie Starters?

Can Tyler Smith, Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert and John Ridgeway all crack the starting lineup this coming season?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Find Players From USFL?

Do the Cowboys scouts keep an eye on the USFL games to see if there is anyone one that they may have missed or passed on that think maybe could be a help to the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: What To Do With This Extra Cap Space?

What are some of the most likely uses for the Cowboys' reported $20-plus million in available salary cap space?

news

Mailbag: How Different Does Steele Look In 2022?

I am curious how Terence Steele has looked so far heading into camp. Is he bigger? Stronger?

Advertising