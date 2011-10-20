Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: October 20, 2011

Oct 20, 2011 at 08:51 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

STEVE KULAKOWSKI VICTOR, NY :Is there any reason to believe the Cowboys don't have the stamina to succeed in the 4th quarter, and resultantly get tired and make stupid mistakes?

Nick:The only reasons not to believe that is the Cowboys have won two games like that already this year. I think it's the way it bounces. Even last year, they were making plays in the end to win games. When you play it close, sometimes you lose and sometimes you win. I really don't think it has anything to do with mental makeup or stamina.

Josh:Stamina, I don't think so, necessarily. They've made stupid mistakes all throughout these game, but when it's the fourth quarter it seems to matter more. When you play close games, you're bound to lose some of them. They need to do a better job throughout the game.

A. KAPLAN NEW YORK, NY:Now that it seems likely Montrae Holland will at least start Sunday, should the Cowboys put Kyle Kosier back at left guard? Is it possible Doug Free's play has suffered because he doesn't have Kosier lined up next to him?

Nick: Not a bad question at all. I wondered that myself this week. Of course, you wonder if Holland will be as beneficial to Tyron Smith on the right side as Kosier was supposed to be. But yes, I think Free's play has suffered because of Kosier's absence.

Josh: Josh: Too many moving parts for my liking. I'll agree with the premise that moving Kosier has hurt Free's play, but if that is true, then I have to also assume Kosier is helping Tyron Smith. Let's see what having a more powerful guy, a veteran like Holland, can do for Free this week. I still think the plan is to play Dockery at left guard when healthy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
news

Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?

What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position? 
news

Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?

It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
news

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? 
news

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
news

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem? 
news

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
news

Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? 
news

Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?

How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played? 
news

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
Advertising