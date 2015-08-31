Cowboys Make Five Cuts To Approach NFL's 75-Man Roster Limit

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys made the first five of 15 projected cuts on Monday afternoon, as they prepare to meet the NFL's 75-man roster limit on Sept. 1.

The team parted ways with Tom Hornsey, Casey Kreiter, Robert Steeples, Phil Bates and Carlif Taylor to begin the roster-trimming process.

They'll need to make 10 more cuts to reach the 75-man limit by the deadline, which is Tuesday at 3 p.m.

None of the preliminary cuts were major role players during the Cowboys' 31-day stay at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Hornsey and Kreiter have now spent two summers with the Cowboys, but neither was considered a serious threat to unseat the respective starter at their position – Chris Jones and L.P. Ladouceur.

Steeples was signed to the practice squad last November and remained with the Cowboys through their playoff run. He saw an uptick in reps during training camp, largely due to a variety of injury issues at the cornerback position.