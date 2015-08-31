Cowboys Make Five Cuts To Approach NFL's 75-Man Roster Limit

Aug 31, 2015 at 06:32 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys made the first five of 15 projected cuts on Monday afternoon, as they prepare to meet the NFL's 75-man roster limit on Sept. 1.

The team parted ways with Tom Hornsey, Casey Kreiter, Robert Steeples, Phil Bates and Carlif Taylor to begin the roster-trimming process. 

They'll need to make 10 more cuts to reach the 75-man limit by the deadline, which is Tuesday at 3 p.m.

None of the preliminary cuts were major role players during the Cowboys' 31-day stay at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Hornsey and Kreiter have now spent two summers with the Cowboys, but neither was considered a serious threat to unseat the respective starter at their position – Chris Jones and L.P. Ladouceur.

Steeples was signed to the practice squad last November and remained with the Cowboys through their playoff run. He saw an uptick in reps during training camp, largely due to a variety of injury issues at the cornerback position.

Bates and Taylor – a wide receiver and a defensive tackle, respectively – spent the least amount of time on the roster. Bates signed on Aug. 20, and Taylor joined on the next day, just in time for both players to get onto the field in the Aug. 23 preseason loss to San Francisco. Neither of the two played a snap in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising