Cowboys Make More Roster Moves; DE Signed, Snapper Cut

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys continue to churn the bottom of the roster in their final week of training camp. On Monday the club signed defensive end Travis Chappelear, who worked out for team earlier in the morning.
Chappelear, an undrafted rookie from Northwest Missouri State, signed with the Bengals after the draft and later joined the Patriots before getting released.
The 6-5, 270-pound end had just 1.5 sacks last year in college, but recorded 64 tackles.
To make room, the Cowboys waived long snapper P.J. Mangieri, who was signed Sunday. The Cowboys cut Jackson Anderson after the Raiders game, once again making veteran L.P. Ladouceur the only snapper on the roster.