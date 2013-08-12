Cowboys Make More Roster Moves; DE Signed, Snapper Cut

Aug 12, 2013 at 08:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

chappelear_081213_650.jpg
Al Behrman


OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys continue to churn the bottom of the roster in their final week of training camp. On Monday the club signed defensive end Travis Chappelear, who worked out for team earlier in the morning.

Chappelear, an undrafted rookie from Northwest Missouri State, signed with the Bengals after the draft and later joined the Patriots before getting released.

The 6-5, 270-pound end had just 1.5 sacks last year in college, but recorded 64 tackles.

To make room, the Cowboys waived long snapper P.J. Mangieri, who was signed Sunday. The Cowboys cut Jackson Anderson after the Raiders game, once again making veteran L.P. Ladouceur the only snapper on the roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

