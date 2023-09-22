Cowboys, NFL world react to Trevon Diggs injury

FRISCO, Texas — It was a tough day at The Star in Frisco on Thursday as the Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season – not on the win/loss record, but on the depth chart – with the torn ACL injury to Trevon Diggs that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
Despite the bad news, Cowboys players have expressed their support for Diggs on social media in the hours since the news broke.
The NFL world as a whole showed their support as well, including Buffalo Bills wide receiver and the older brother of Trevon, Stefon Diggs.
Dak Prescott also took to Instagram to express his support saying "God will make something great out of this." Prescott also expressed his prayers and support soon after the injury occurred on Thursday.