#DALvsAZ

Dak Prescott credits loss to red zone struggles

Sep 24, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak,-McCarthy--Dallas-will-grow-from-‘humbling’-loss-hero
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After leading the NFL in scoring through two weeks, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense was quickly humbled with a 28-16 loss at the hands of the depleted Arizona Cardinals in week three.

Despite being down three starting offensive linemen up front, the offense didn't have a problem finding a rhythm to March down the field, but red zone efficiency stopped the offense from being as successful as it's been — scoring just 10 points on five trips inside the 20-yard line.

"When you look at this loss, we moved the ball up and down the field and just couldn't score," Prescott said. "We've gotta get back to the drawing board, and that starts with me making some throws and making some plays with my feet to try and get it done. We didn't convert in the red zone. That's the story of this game, period."

The highs were high going into week three for the Cowboys, but adversity struck on Thursday with losing Trevon Diggs to a season-ending injury before losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith for Sunday's game due to respective injuries for the big guys up front as well.

"This was a humbling loss," he said. "We had a lot of adversity this week. It wasn't easy. No one is making excuses, we thought we had a great opportunity to come in here even with the adversity and get a win and we didn't."

Penalties also played a big role in the offensive inefficiency as 13 infractions for 107 yards stalled the offense at key moments.

"It was tough," he said. "Having penalties on the road is never easy. We were able to overcome some of them, but even when you have to overcome them, you're making it harder on yourself."

Through three games, Prescott has yet to throw a touchdown to a wide receiver as Sunday's lone passing score went to running back Rico Dowdle. When asked what that could be attributed to, Prescott pointed at a couple of opportunities with desire for better execution.

"Just hadn't done it," he said. "You go to the throw to Michael Gallup, I gotta get that out in front of him a little bit. The one to CeeDee was close, would like the call. We're taking attempts, we just gotta convert."

All in all, even with the adversity and certain issues that played a role into Sunday's loss, Prescott points back to red zone execution.

"We just didn't get it done. It goes back to the offense, myself, and if we score in the red zone, we win this game."

Related Content

news

Cowboys defense 'punched in the mouth' in loss

In what was expected to be yet another dominant performance for the Dallas defense, 222 rushing yards facilitated an ugly loss in Arizona.
news

Eatman: Injuries, flags aside, what about run D?

While the injuries sustained this week were big, and the number of penalties was bigger, there still isn't an excuse for allowing over 200 rushing yards in any game.
news

Updates: Gallup's day; Milestones for Micah, Aubrey

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys heavily penalized in AZ: 'We gotta be better'

Tony Pollard weighed in on the rash of penalties suffered by the Cowboys in their loss to the Cardinals, and both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy feel the exact same way.
news

Don't forget these plays: 6-point swing on OPI

Here are some plays that might not be remembered, but were significant to the final score.
news

Dak, McCarthy: Dallas will grow from 'humbling' loss

Things weren't pretty in the desert for the Dallas Cowboys, in a game that saw them penalized heavily and absent several key players, but no excuses are being made.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who stood out vs. Cardinals

One week after suffering a historic comeback by the Giants, the Cardinals gave the usually-dominant everything they could handle and more in Week 3.
news

5 Takes: The offensive line didn't lose the game

After an ugly loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys will have to readjust and get healthy going into week four.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys fall to Cardinals, 28-16

Despite the Cowboys missing three starters on the offensive line, defensive letdowns and 13 penalties lead to a 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.
news

Pod-Picks: Who gets special teams or defensive TD?

We polled our panelists to predict who might score from the defense or special teams this week.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys are trying to get to 3-0 while the Cardinals are looking to avoid an 0-3 start. How does Dallas respond to the Trevon Diggs injury? Check out Sunday's predictions.
Advertising