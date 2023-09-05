Updates: Tyler Smith to undergo MRI on Tuesday

8:46 a.m. — There's added caution being taken with Tyler Smith this week, as the Cowboys prepare to open their 2023 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.

The former first-round pick exited practice on Monday with what's been described as tightness in his hamstring, and will undergo a precautionary MRI on Tuesday, per owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Smith, who'll open the season as the starting left guard, will be key in the continuity and impact of the offensive line going forward, and it appears there isn't much concern from the Cowboys on his availability for Week 1.

"We felt better about that after we assessed it after practice. You always are concerned initially. … Nothing that we've evaluated keeps him out of [the opener] at this point," said Jones, one day before practice resumes at The Star in Frisco.