Updates: Tyler Smith to undergo MRI on Tuesday

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
September 5 Updates
8:46 a.m. — There's added caution being taken with Tyler Smith this week, as the Cowboys prepare to open their 2023 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.
The former first-round pick exited practice on Monday with what's been described as tightness in his hamstring, and will undergo a precautionary MRI on Tuesday, per owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Smith, who'll open the season as the starting left guard, will be key in the continuity and impact of the offensive line going forward, and it appears there isn't much concern from the Cowboys on his availability for Week 1.
"We felt better about that after we assessed it after practice. You always are concerned initially. … Nothing that we've evaluated keeps him out of [the opener] at this point," said Jones, one day before practice resumes at The Star in Frisco.
-----------------------------------
August 31 Updates
With week one quickly approaching, eyes are starting to lock in on safety Donovan Wilson and his availability ahead of the Sept. 10 season opener after suffering a calf injury on the first day of training camp.
When asked about it on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that a more complete update would be available early next week.
"It's going okay," McCarthy said about Wilson's recovery. "We'll have more for you on Monday. He won't work in a full capacity today."
-----------------------------------
August 30 Updates
2:44 p.m. — It didn't take long for Will Grier to find a new home in the NFL, only one day after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of trading for quarterback Trey Lance.
Grier has signed onto the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday, marking his first change of teams since 2021 — when he joined the Cowboys practice squad.
The former third-round pick (2019) began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers before heading to Dallas, ultimately seeing Cooper Rush cement the role of QB2; and now Lance joins the Cowboys QB room as the developmental quarterback.
Grier gets a fresh start in Cincinnati after playing a career-best game in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, serving backup to Joe Burrow and Jake Browning, reuniting with former offensive line teammate La'El Collins in the process.
-----------------------------------
August 28 Updates
6:48 p.m. — The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have officially moved quarterback Kyler Murray to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, which rules the former No. 1 overall pick out for at least the first four games of the team's season.
With the Cowboys traveling to Glendale on Sept. 24, Dallas will officially see a different signal-caller with Joshua Dobbs being the expected starter in Arizona. Rookie Clayton Tune and David Blough are the only other quarterbacks on the roster after veteran Colt McCoy was cut by the organization on Monday.
The Cowboys will look to improve upon their 3-7 record in their last 10 games at Arizona when they travel to State Farm Stadium in week three.
-----------------------------------
4:18 p.m. — With Tuesday's 3:00 p.m. CT deadline to cut the roster to 53 impending, head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff along with the front office are working diligently today and early tomorrow to make final decisions.
As it pertains specifically to the offensive line depth, McCarthy acknowledged the challenge in the room as of now.
"Oh yeah, we got some work to do," McCarthy said about the offensive line. "We just had a pretty extensive personnel meeting, but we're still working through it."
-----------------------------------