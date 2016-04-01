Cowboys' Offseason Workout Program Gets Underway April 18

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys' voluntary offseason program gets underway April 18 with OTAs scheduled for May and June, followed by one mandatory minicamp in June.
Here is the team's current nine-week offseason program schedule, announced by the NFL on Friday:
First Day:April 18
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8
Mandatory Minicamp:June 14-16
Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, each team's offseason program is divided into three phases:
- Phase One – the first two weeks – permits only strength, conditioning and rehab work with strength and conditioning coaches.
- Phase Two includes three weeks of on-field work with coaches, though live-contact offense vs. defense or kick team vs. return team reps are not permitted.
- Phase Three lasts four weeks and includes up to 10 days of non-live organized team activities (OTAs) and a three-day team minicamp.
Everything is technically voluntary except the Cowboys' June 14-16 minicamp – the last team workouts before training camp gets underway in what is normally late July. The training camp schedule has not yet been announced.
Although voluntary, the Cowboys' program typically has close to full participation throughout the spring.