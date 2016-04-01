Cowboys' Offseason Workout Program Gets Underway April 18

Apr 01, 2016 at 07:38 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys' voluntary offseason program gets underway April 18 with OTAs scheduled for May and June, followed by one mandatory minicamp in June.

Here is the team's current nine-week offseason program schedule, announced by the NFL on Friday:

First Day:April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8

Mandatory Minicamp:June 14-16

Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, each team's offseason program is divided into three phases:

  • Phase One – the first two weeks – permits only strength, conditioning and rehab work with strength and conditioning coaches.
  • Phase Two includes three weeks of on-field work with coaches, though live-contact offense vs. defense or kick team vs. return team reps are not permitted.
  • Phase Three lasts four weeks and includes up to 10 days of non-live organized team activities (OTAs) and a three-day team minicamp.

Everything is technically voluntary except the Cowboys' June 14-16 minicamp – the last team workouts before training camp gets underway in what is normally late July. The training camp schedule has not yet been announced.

Although voluntary, the Cowboys' program typically has close to full participation throughout the spring.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising