Cowboys Open 2022 Schedule Against 2 Elite QBs

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will face the GOAT in Week 1 again.

For the second consecutive year, the Cowboys will open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- this time at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Central on Sunday Night Football.

It's a rematch of last year's thriller in Tampa, won by the Bucs 31-29, in which Brady and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott combined for 782 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

After Brady, the Cowboys will play another top quarterback at home in Week 2: Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to last year's Super Bowl in his second NFL season.

It's the first time since 2001 that Dallas opens the season with back-to-back home games. It's also the first time since 2010 that they'll finish the regular season with consecutive road games (at Tennessee and Washington in Week 17 and 18, respectively.)

The defending NFC East champs play their first division game in Week 3 at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They'll also face the Giants at home on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 1992.