Big Facts: 50 Ways To Analyze Dallas' 2022 Schedule

May 16, 2022 at 03:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

BIG-Facts-Schedule-Release-2022-18-hero

FRISCO, Texas – We've known the opponents since the end of the regular season last year, but Thursday, the NFL finally released the full schedule for the 2022 season from start to the finish.

Like all years, there are some interesting facts and tidbits about the schedule, including playing Tom Brady in Week 1 for the second straight year. The Cowboys are hopeful maybe this will be the year they finally take down Brady.

Dallas will also look to win in Jacksonville for the first time ever and will get a familiar opponent on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some fun facts about each game on the Cowboys' 2022 schedule:

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Week 1 – Tampa Bay The Cowboys will open the season against the Bucs on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. By facing Tampa Bay in Week 1 for the second straight year, it marks the fifth time in franchise history the Cowboys have opened consecutive years against the same team. The Cowboys are 0-2 in Week 1 games vs. Tampa Bay, losing in 2001 and 2021. The Cowboys have never defeated Tom Brady in six career matchups dating back to 2003. Brady went 5-0 against Dallas as the starting QB in New England and then beat the Cowboys in 2021 with the Bucs.
Week 1 – Tampa Bay

  • The Cowboys will open the season against the Bucs on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
  • By facing Tampa Bay in Week 1 for the second straight year, it marks the fifth time in franchise history the Cowboys have opened consecutive years against the same team.
  • The Cowboys are 0-2 in Week 1 games vs. Tampa Bay, losing in 2001 and 2021.
  • The Cowboys have never defeated Tom Brady in six career matchups dating back to 2003. Brady went 5-0 against Dallas as the starting QB in New England and then beat the Cowboys in 2021 with the Bucs.
Week 2 – Cincinnati With two home games to open the season, it's the first time since 1990 the Cowboys play at home in Weeks 1 & 2. The Cowboys will play their first game against former No. 1 pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Former Cowboys La'el Collins and Chido Awuzie are current starters for the Bengals. The Cowboys are 6-1 at home against the Bengals, with their only loss occurring in 1988.
Week 2 – Cincinnati

  • With two home games to open the season, it's the first time since 1990 the Cowboys play at home in Weeks 1 & 2.
  • The Cowboys will play their first game against former No. 1 pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
  • Former Cowboys La'el Collins and Chido Awuzie are current starters for the Bengals.
  • The Cowboys are 6-1 at home against the Bengals, with their only loss occurring in 1988.
Week 3 – at NY Giants (MNF) Since losing his first two games against the Giants, Dak Prescott has now won nine straight over NYG, including two last season. The Cowboys have only played at the Giants on Monday Night Football five times, posting a 4-1 record. The last meeting between the two teams on MNF was a 37-18 win by the Cowboys in 2019. A memorable moment from that game was the mysterious black cat that ran all over the field, stopping the game for a few minutes.
Week 3 – at NY Giants (MNF)

  • Since losing his first two games against the Giants, Dak Prescott has now won nine straight over NYG, including two last season.
  • The Cowboys have only played at the Giants on Monday Night Football five times, posting a 4-1 record. The last meeting between the two teams on MNF was a 37-18 win by the Cowboys in 2019. A memorable moment from that game was the mysterious black cat that ran all over the field, stopping the game for a few minutes.
Week 4 – Washington This will be the first-ever official meeting between the Cowboys and the Commanders. In the last 11 years of this series, there has been a season sweep eight times, including six by the Cowboys. Dallas swept Washington in both games last year. The only years since 2011 where Washington and Dallas has split the season series occurred in 2014, 2015 and 2018. Last year, the Cowboys and Washington played both games in December.
Week 4 – Washington

  • This will be the first-ever official meeting between the Cowboys and the Commanders.
  • In the last 11 years of this series, there has been a season sweep eight times, including six by the Cowboys. Dallas swept Washington in both games last year. The only years since 2011 where Washington and Dallas has split the season series occurred in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
  • Last year, the Cowboys and Washington played both games in December.
Week 5 – at LA Rams For the fourth time in the last five years, the Cowboys will play the defending Super Bowl champions when they travel to LA. The Cowboys lost to the Bucs last in Week 1, and lost to the Patriots in 2019. Their last win over a defending champ occurred in 2018 when they actually swept the Eagles. The Cowboys played in the first official game in SoFi Stadium, losing to the Rams in the 2020 season opener in a game played without fans. Dallas did get a win at this stadium last season, beating the Chargers in Week 2. The Rams are the only team on the 2022 schedule that doesn't have a losing record overall against the Cowboys. Heading into this game, the team are 18-18.
Week 5 – at LA Rams

  • For the fourth time in the last five years, the Cowboys will play the defending Super Bowl champions when they travel to LA. The Cowboys lost to the Bucs last in Week 1, and lost to the Patriots in 2019. Their last win over a defending champ occurred in 2018 when they actually swept the Eagles.
  • The Cowboys played in the first official game in SoFi Stadium, losing to the Rams in the 2020 season opener in a game played without fans.
  • Dallas did get a win at this stadium last season, beating the Chargers in Week 2.
  • The Rams are the only team on the 2022 schedule that doesn't have a losing record overall against the Cowboys. Heading into this game, the team are 18-18.
Week 6 – at Philadelphia Dak Prescott is 7-3 in 10 starts against the Eagles, including one loss in 2016 in which he played less than a quarter because he was pulled for precautionary reasons. The Cowboys have won three straight games over the Eagles and could match their longest win streak over Philly (four games) since 1995. Only the four games in 2017-2019 have the Cowboys won four straight over the Eagles. The Cowboys were able to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football last year with a win over the Vikings. After beating Washington late in the season on SNF, the Cowboys have won two straight games here. They'll have a Week 1 matchup with the Bucs on Sunday night before playing the Eagles.
Week 6 – at Philadelphia

  • Dak Prescott is 7-3 in 10 starts against the Eagles, including one loss in 2016 in which he played less than a quarter because he was pulled for precautionary reasons.
  • The Cowboys have won three straight games over the Eagles and could match their longest win streak over Philly (four games) since 1995. Only the four games in 2017-2019 have the Cowboys won four straight over the Eagles.
  • The Cowboys were able to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football last year with a win over the Vikings. After beating Washington late in the season on SNF, the Cowboys have won two straight games here. They'll have a Week 1 matchup with the Bucs on Sunday night before playing the Eagles.
Week 7 – Detroit The Lions are coached by former Cowboys tight end Dan Campbell, who is entering his second season at Detroit's head coach. The Cowboys have won four straight games over the Lions and haven't lost a home game to Detroit since the 2011 season. Overall, the Cowboys are 11-3 at home against the Lions.
Week 7 – Detroit

  • The Lions are coached by former Cowboys tight end Dan Campbell, who is entering his second season at Detroit's head coach.
  • The Cowboys have won four straight games over the Lions and haven't lost a home game to Detroit since the 2011 season.
  • Overall, the Cowboys are 11-3 at home against the Lions.
Week 8 – Chicago The Bears travel to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2016, the rookie seasons for both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys won that game 31-17. While the Cowboys are 2-0 against the Bears in the playoffs, they hold just a 13-12 advantage in the regular season.
Week 8 – Chicago

  • The Bears travel to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2016, the rookie seasons for both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys won that game 31-17.
  • While the Cowboys are 2-0 against the Bears in the playoffs, they hold just a 13-12 advantage in the regular season.
Week 9 – BYE WEEK The Cowboys are 4-1 in their last five games coming off the bye, including 2-0 under Mike McCarthy.
Week 9 – BYE WEEK

  • The Cowboys are 4-1 in their last five games coming off the bye, including 2-0 under Mike McCarthy.
Week 10 – Green Bay This will be head coach Mike McCarthy's first game back in Green Bay since he was the head coach of the Packers. McCarthy led the Packers for 13 seasons and helped them win a Super Bowl in the 2010 season in a game played at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys matchup with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will be the 20th all-time game against reigning MVPs. While the Cowboys have lost their last three games against the MVPs, the all-time record is 10-8-1 when facing the current MVP from the previous season. Dak Prescott is 1-0 as a starter at Lambeau Field, winning the game in 2016. He's lost the last three meetings vs. Green Bay – all at home, including the Divisional Playoffs in 2016. The Cowboys matchup with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will be the 20th all-time game against reigning MVPs. While the Cowboys have lost their last three games against the MVPs, the all-time record is 10-8-1 when facing the current MVP from the previous season. Aaron Rodgers is 7-2 as a starter vs. Dallas, including the playoffs.
Week 10 – Green Bay

  • This will be head coach Mike McCarthy's first game back in Green Bay since he was the head coach of the Packers. McCarthy led the Packers for 13 seasons and helped them win a Super Bowl in the 2010 season in a game played at AT&T Stadium.
  • The Cowboys matchup with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will be the 20th all-time game against reigning MVPs. While the Cowboys have lost their last three games against the MVPs, the all-time record is 10-8-1 when facing the current MVP from the previous season.
  • Dak Prescott is 1-0 as a starter at Lambeau Field, winning the game in 2016. He's lost the last three meetings vs. Green Bay – all at home, including the Divisional Playoffs in 2016.
  • The Cowboys matchup with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay will be the 20th all-time game against reigning MVPs. While the Cowboys have lost their last three games against the MVPs, the all-time record is 10-8-1 when facing the current MVP from the previous season.
  • Aaron Rodgers is 7-2 as a starter vs. Dallas, including the playoffs.
Week 11 – at Minnesota The Cowboys are 17-3 in the last 20 seasons in games played right before Thanksgiving. The last four years, they're just 2-2, but traditionally, the Cowboys have been dominant in leading into the holiday game. The Cowboys have won the last three games at Minnesota, dating back to 2016. But all three wins have been by a combined 11 points, including last year's 20-16 comeback win, orchestrated by backup Cooper Rush.
Week 11 – at Minnesota

  • The Cowboys are 17-3 in the last 20 seasons in games played right before Thanksgiving. The last four years, they're just 2-2, but traditionally, the Cowboys have been dominant in leading into the holiday game.
  • The Cowboys have won the last three games at Minnesota, dating back to 2016. But all three wins have been by a combined 11 points, including last year's 20-16 comeback win, orchestrated by backup Cooper Rush.
Week 12 – New York Giants The Cowboys are facing the Giants on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in 30 years. Dallas beat New York 30-3 back in 1992 en route to the Super Bowl. The Cowboys are just 1-0 in all-time Thanksgiving Day games against the Giants. Dallas has lost three straight Thanksgiving Day games. One more loss match a franchise-worst four-straight Turkey Day losses, suffered from 1986-89.
Week 12 – New York Giants

  • The Cowboys are facing the Giants on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in 30 years. Dallas beat New York 30-3 back in 1992 en route to the Super Bowl.
  • The Cowboys are just 1-0 in all-time Thanksgiving Day games against the Giants.
  • Dallas has lost three straight Thanksgiving Day games. One more loss match a franchise-worst four-straight Turkey Day losses, suffered from 1986-89.
Week 13 – Indianapolis This will be the first time since 2015 the Cowboys will not play the Thursday following Thanksgiving, actually giving the team a 10-day break after a short week. The Cowboys play the Colts every four years, and every eight years at home. They beat Indy 42-7 in 2014 and 21-14 in 2006, giving Peyton Manning and the eventual-Super Bowl winning Colts their first loss that season. Overall, the Cowboys are 10-7 against the Colts, dating back to when the franchise was in Baltimore.
Week 13 – Indianapolis

  • This will be the first time since 2015 the Cowboys will not play the Thursday following Thanksgiving, actually giving the team a 10-day break after a short week.
  • The Cowboys play the Colts every four years, and every eight years at home. They beat Indy 42-7 in 2014 and 21-14 in 2006, giving Peyton Manning and the eventual-Super Bowl winning Colts their first loss that season.
  • Overall, the Cowboys are 10-7 against the Colts, dating back to when the franchise was in Baltimore.
Week 14 – Houston The Cowboys are 2-0 against the Houston Texans at home, winning in 2006 & 2014. The last time a Houston team won at Dallas in the regular season was 1988, the last season coached by Tom Landry. In five games against the Texans, the Cowboys have started four different quarterbacks – Quincy Carter, Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo (twice) and Dak Prescott.
Week 14 – Houston

  • The Cowboys are 2-0 against the Houston Texans at home, winning in 2006 & 2014. The last time a Houston team won at Dallas in the regular season was 1988, the last season coached by Tom Landry.
  • In five games against the Texans, the Cowboys have started four different quarterbacks – Quincy Carter, Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo (twice) and Dak Prescott.
Week 15 – Jacksonville The Cowboys will play their first game in Jacksonville in 16 years. Because they played the Jaguars in London in 2014, the Cowboys haven't travel to Jacksonville since 2006. In fact, Jacksonville is the only current NFL city where the Cowboys have never won. (Note: The Cowboys have not defeated the Ravens in Baltimore but have won games there against the Colts). The Jaguars will be the third straight AFC South opponent for the Cowboys on the schedule.
Week 15 – Jacksonville

  • The Cowboys will play their first game in Jacksonville in 16 years. Because they played the Jaguars in London in 2014, the Cowboys haven't travel to Jacksonville since 2006.
  • In fact, Jacksonville is the only current NFL city where the Cowboys have never won. (Note: The Cowboys have not defeated the Ravens in Baltimore but have won games there against the Colts).
  • The Jaguars will be the third straight AFC South opponent for the Cowboys on the schedule.
Week 16 – Philadelphia The Cowboys have won four of the last five home games with the Eagles since Dak Prescott took over in 2016. Playing on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys are 1-5 in regular-season history. The Cowboys are 15-14 on Saturday games.
Week 16 – Philadelphia

  • The Cowboys have won four of the last five home games with the Eagles since Dak Prescott took over in 2016.
  • Playing on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys are 1-5 in regular-season history.
  • The Cowboys are 15-14 on Saturday games.
Week 17 – at Tennessee The Cowboys have won their last two games at Tennessee (2006 & 2014). But this matchup will be the latest the Cowboys have ever faced the Titans. They lost to Tennessee in 2000 on Christmas night, 31-0. The Titans game will be aired nationally on Prime Video.
Week 17 – at Tennessee

  • The Cowboys have won their last two games at Tennessee (2006 & 2014). But this matchup will be the latest the Cowboys have ever faced the Titans. They lost to Tennessee in 2000 on Christmas night, 31-0.
  • The Titans game will be aired nationally on Prime Video.
Week 18 – at Washington The Cowboys will end the regular season against Washington for the first time since in D.C. since the 2014 season. The Cowboys are 5-7 against Washington in regular-season finales.
Week 18 – at Washington

  • The Cowboys will end the regular season against Washington for the first time since in D.C. since the 2014 season.
  • The Cowboys are 5-7 against Washington in regular-season finales.
