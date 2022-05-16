Big Facts: 50 Ways To Analyze Dallas’ 2022 Schedule

FRISCO, Texas – We've known the opponents since the end of the regular season last year, but Thursday, the NFL finally released the full schedule for the 2022 season from start to the finish.

Like all years, there are some interesting facts and tidbits about the schedule, including playing Tom Brady in Week 1 for the second straight year. The Cowboys are hopeful maybe this will be the year they finally take down Brady.

Dallas will also look to win in Jacksonville for the first time ever and will get a familiar opponent on Thanksgiving Day.