Schedule Release | 2022

West Coast Teams Highlight Preseason Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 07:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

West-Coast-Teams-Highlight-Preseason-Schedule-hero
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

FRISCO, Texas On the day we found out the entire regular-season schedule, the NFL also announced all three of the Cowboys' preseason games for the 2022 season.

This will be the first year the Cowboys have played just three exhibition games since the NFL cut down the schedule in 2021. Last year, the Cowboys still played four with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

But this year, the Cowboys will again start of the preseason with two West Coast games to accommodate their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

The dates and times will be announced at a later time, but Week 1 of the preseason (Aug. 11-14) will be a road game in Denver.

The Cowboys will likely go back to Oxnard for one week, perhaps scrimmaging against the Chargers before playing the LA Chargers on the road (Aug. 18-21). The Cowboys will return home for a preseason finale against Seattle at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 25-28.

Aside from 2020, when the NFL cancelled all preseason games due to COVID-19, this year's schedule of three preseason games will be the fewest in franchise history.

Limited tickets are now available at SeatGeek.com.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Open 2022 Schedule Against 2 Elite QBs

The Cowboys have five primetime games in 2022, starting with a Week 1 rematch against Tom Brady and the Bucs at home on Sunday Night Football.

Advertising