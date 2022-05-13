West Coast Teams Highlight Preseason Schedule

FRISCO, Texas — On the day we found out the entire regular-season schedule, the NFL also announced all three of the Cowboys' preseason games for the 2022 season.

This will be the first year the Cowboys have played just three exhibition games since the NFL cut down the schedule in 2021. Last year, the Cowboys still played four with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

But this year, the Cowboys will again start of the preseason with two West Coast games to accommodate their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

The dates and times will be announced at a later time, but Week 1 of the preseason (Aug. 11-14) will be a road game in Denver.

The Cowboys will likely go back to Oxnard for one week, perhaps scrimmaging against the Chargers before playing the LA Chargers on the road (Aug. 18-21). The Cowboys will return home for a preseason finale against Seattle at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 25-28.