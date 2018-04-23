Cowboys Pick Up 5th-Year Option On Byron Jones' Contract

Apr 23, 2018 at 02:13 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option for defensive back Byron Jones, their first-round draft pick in 2015.

Jones' rookie deal runs through the 2018 season, but now he's set to be in Dallas for at least the next two years.

Jones has started the last two years at safety but confirmed to reporters that he indeed plans to move back to corner under new passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

"I think it'll be a good move for me and the team," Jones said last week. "As soon as Richard came in, that's what he was talking about, he wanted to move me to corner. We had a discussion and we made the move."

The fifth-year option on Jones' deal is reportedly worth just over $6 million.

Jones has appeared in every game for the Cowboys since 2015, recording 236 tackles, 24 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

