Cowboys Pick Up 5th-Year Option On Byron Jones' Contract

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option for defensive back Byron Jones, their first-round draft pick in 2015.

Jones' rookie deal runs through the 2018 season, but now he's set to be in Dallas for at least the next two years.

Jones has started the last two years at safety but confirmed to reporters that he indeed plans to move back to corner under new passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

"I think it'll be a good move for me and the team," Jones said last week. "As soon as Richard came in, that's what he was talking about, he wanted to move me to corner. We had a discussion and we made the move."

The fifth-year option on Jones' deal is reportedly worth just over $6 million.