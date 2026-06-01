Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association’s Pete Rozelle award.

The Rozelle award, named after the former NFL commissioner, is given each year to an NFL team's public relations staff that "consistently strives for excellence in its dealing and relationships with the media."

In the 2025 season, the Cowboys' football communications staff consisted of senior vice president of communications Tad Carper, director of football communications Scott Agulnek, public relations manager David Abbruzese, public relations coordinator Bronte Hermesmeyer, public and community relations program manager Whitney Faulker and football communications seasonal intern Kalie Smith.

The Cowboys' PR staff have been finalists for the Rozelle award in three out of the last five seasons, and their win in 2026 is the first for the Cowboys in franchise history.

"The Cowboys PR staff does a wonderful job managing all the different facets of the beat from local writers, national writers and the television folks. This past year was particularly difficult when defensive end Marshawn Kneeland passed away. The PR staff understood the jobs of the media while also respecting the privacy of the family and the players," said Dallas PFWA chapter vice president and former PFWA president Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

"No PR department is perfect, but I've always enjoyed working with the Cowboys' staff because they take the job seriously and do it in a professional and graceful manner to help everyone get the job done."

The Rozelle award has been given out over the last 37 years to many staffs across the NFL. Former commissioner Rozelle got his start in the NFL as the PR director of the Rams from 1952-55.