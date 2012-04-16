Cowboys Release Kicker Kai Forbath

The Kai Forbath era has come to an end. The Cowboys released the kicker on Monday after one season he spent rehabbing an injury.

A Lou Groza Award winner at UCLA, Forbath was among the five kickers in camp for the Cowboys during training camp last year, but he never actually practiced with the team due to a pre-existing quad injury. He was placed on the Non-Football Injury list and remained there even after he was able to begin to kicking later in the year.

In the meantime, another former Groza winner emerged as a bright spot for the Cowboys, rookie Dan Bailey, who nailed 32 of his 37 field goal attempts and had 24 touchbacks.

David Buehler, who was a kickoff specialist before being injured last year and had the Cowboys' field goal duties in 2010, was not extended a tender last month and is currently a free agent.